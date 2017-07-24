9.8m Brits don’t use up their holiday allowance, losing on average five days each

Do you?

Recent research by Monarch reveals that 9.8m (one in seven) Brits fail to use up their holiday allowance losing on average 5 days each. Half (49 per cent) of Brits who didn’t use their full holiday allowance claimed it was because “they didn’t have the time”.

Key findings:

One in severn Brits don’t use up their full holiday allowance from work, losing on average five days’ each

That’s 49m holiday days wasted by Brits each year

Half of them say they just don’t have the time to go away and that an extra 8 days would be needed

Giving up social media scrolling could gain Brits an extra 22 and half days to go away

The average weekly commute takes more time than flying to Naples and back

However, when it comes to calculating peoples time in the UK, Monarch found that giving up social media scrolling could gain you an extra 541 hours and 25 minutes in a year, that’s 22 and a half days extra you could use for a holiday. The average Brit wastes 10 hours 23 minutes scrolling through social media every week and in that time, you could have flown to Larnaca in Cyprus and back.

What else could you give up/swap to get time to go away?

Giving up a social media habit or small changes to the daily commute can free up a huge amount of time, and over the course of the year this really adds up.

1. Swap the weekly commute for flights to Naples (and back!)

The average weekly commute takes more time than flying to Naples and back! Brits spend one-hour 13 minutes per day commuting, that’s the same as six hours and five minutes per week, in that time you could fly to Naples, Italy and back again!

That’s over 12 days per year. Working from home and saving on commute time just two days per week could save you almost five extra days’ holiday per year.

2. Swap watching TV for watching sunsets in Ibiza

The average Brit spends two hours 33 minutes per day watching TV – in that time you could fly to Ibiza, Balearic Islands.

In a year that adds up to over 38 days watching TV. Just halving the amount of time spent watching TV could get you 19 extra days’ holiday per year.

3. Swap washing and cleaning for sightseeing and exploring in Malaga

The average Brit spends two hours 59 minutes every week on cleaning and household chores – in that time you could have flown out to Malaga, Spain.

That’s over six days per year spent cleaning. By creating a routine to cut the time spent cleaning in half would save you over three full days per year which could be used for extra holidays.

4. Swap British pubs for Barcelona’s bars

The average Brit spends two hours 20 minutes per week socialising and drinking in pubs and bars. That’s around five days per year.

In the same amount of time you spend drinking and socialising in bars in one week, you could have flown to Barcelona to sip Sangria by the sea.

To help Brits figure out how they can best save time and make more room for holidays themselves, the airline have created their “Flights quicker than” tool which, allows users to enter how much time they spend on certain daily habits and see where they could have flown to quicker.

Instead of spending six hours a week commuting, you could fly to the following countries:

Despite the fact that 9.8m Brits don’t use up their full holiday allowance, the average person claims that they “need” an extra eight days per year.

Rob Foulkes, Head of Digital & Marketing at Monarch said: “Holidays are the highlight of many people’s year, so it comes as no surprise that so many people want more of them.

“It’s interesting to see that so many people aren’t making the most of the time they have available, either by not using their full holiday allowance at work or spending more time than necessary on everyday activities.

“Things like cooking and commuting can be difficult to save time on but, cutting down the hours spent watching TV and scrolling social media can really free up time to do more things that we enjoy… like go on holiday! That’s why we’ve created the ‘Flights Quicker Than’ tool, to help people see how they could spend their time differently.”