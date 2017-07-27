83 per cent of Brits would hide jackpot win from their boss

Would you?

The vast majority of Brits (83 per cent) would not tell their boss about a substantial lottery win.

A survey of 2,000 UK adults by online games destination, WinkSlots.com as part of the Working After Winning Report revealed that just 8 per cent would admit to how much they had won.

Almost half (46 per cent) would however confide in their colleagues about their winnings, with a third (32 per cent) willing to disclose the amount they had one to their closer colleagues.

Research also highlighted that the average Briton would want to win at least £5.4m before giving up their day job.

More than a third (36 per cent) would continue working if they won a substantial amount of money.

11 per cent would retrain for a different career after winning a large cash sum, with 1 in 5 (21 per cent) saying they would choose to do so in the digital media industry.

Other popular industries to retrain in included, film (18 per cent), travel (16 per cent), music (14 per cent) sports (9 per cent), and science (8 per cent).

A quarter of Britons (24 per cent) would invest in a business if they won a substantial amount of money, with 27 per cent choosing property to plough their winnings into - the top industry to invest in.

Those who would invest their jackpot winnings also listed banking and finance (19 per cent), hospitality (18 per cent), automotive (14 per cent), tourism & leisure (14 per cent) and information technology (6 per cent) industries as popular places of investment.

Alternatively, one in six (16 per cent) would work for a charity if they won the jackpot.

A Wink Slots spokesperson said: “Although most industry competition tends to be amongst colleagues, it is interesting to see that the majority of Britons would rather disclose news about an out-of-work financial gain with a co-worker over their boss.

“Almost one in three would even feel happy to disclose the exact winnings with their fellow colleagues, despite the risk of office gossip and potential jealously.

It is however great to see that Brits enjoy their jobs so much that they would continue working despite their windfall, and that some would even use the opportunity to retrain or volunteer their time for charity.

“The amount we would want to win before giving up our day job shows that we are cautious and tend to think long term when it comes to retirement – we want to ensure we have enough money to last through the years before entirely giving up work.”

Unsurprisingly, we are most likely to share the good news with our family (83 per cent) and friends (73 per cent).