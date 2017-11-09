58 per cent of Brits make assumptions based on their car

Do you?

58 per cent make assumptions about a person based on their car

53 per cent judge a car if it is dirty

One in three admitted to turning down a second date based on their car

BRITISH motorists are being judged on the state of their car, and it could be losing them friends and potential love interests, according to research.

The survey of 1,002 UK adults carried out by car leasing company, Vantage-leasing.com, has revealed that more than half (58 per cent) of Brits say they make assumptions about a person based on their car.

53 per cent admitted they judge someone if the inside of their car is dirty, while 42 per cent confessed to also being critical of others if their car is untidy.

One in three say they would turn down a second date with someone if their car was not clean, while 12 per cent confess they would do so based on the what car they drove alone.

A further 37 per cent revealed they would even turn down a lift from someone based on the car they drive.

More than 1 in 10 (12 per cent) admitted they couldn’t remember the last time they cleaned the inside of their car.

James Buttrick, senior leasing consultant at Vantage-leasing.com said: “It’s quite interesting to see how many drivers in the UK are being judged on the state and type of their car by both friends and potential love interests. However, it is important that as a nation we don’t become so critical of others, particularly when it comes to making assumptions about a person based on their car.

Buttrick added: “Nevertheless, motorists should take pride in the car and ensure their car is clean and tidy, particularly when drivers know they are also going to have a passenger on their trip. When it comes to choosing the type of car, drivers need to select a car that’s right for them and that it fits within their budget, instead of being conscious of other people’s opinions.”

The data also revealed that women aged 18-24 are the demographic most likely to judge a person based on their car (43 per cent).

Meanwhile, Oxford is the city with the highest standards in the UK, where 73 per cent of residents make assumptions based on a person’s car, followed by those living in Manchester (69 per cent).

