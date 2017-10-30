48 per cent of the UK are 'just about managing' financially

30 October 2017 | By Peter Smyth

Money

New report reveals which areas of the UK are struggling the most

New research from www.providentpersonalcredit.com reveals that almost half (48 per cent) of the UK consider themselves to be ‘just about managing’ financially.

The survey of 2,000 adults revealed that 15 per cent had to give up necessities like food and daily travel costs to pay for unexpected expenses, with a further 23 per cent of respondents saying they had to give up holidays and seasonal events like Christmas to pay for unexpected expenses. The survey results highlighted that it takes the average Brit 4 months to pay off their unexpected expenses, however five per cent of the UK are still paying them off after seven to nine months later.

Cities with the highest just about managing households

The nationwide research revealed which areas of the UK are considering themselves to be ‘just about managing’. Aberdeen top the list, closely followed by Worcester. But the changes in the areas since January is quite shocking. The full list can be seen below:

CityHouseholds that consider themselves JAMSCompared to January 2017Percentage change
Aberdeen72 per cent47 per cent+25 per cent
Worcester67 per cent43 per cent+24 per cent
Plymouth56 per cent58 per cent-2 per cent
Wolverhampton56 per cent46 per cent+10 per cent
Gloucester54 per cent55 per cent-1 per cent
Newcastle54 per cent53 per cent+1 per cent
Birmingham53 per cent44 per cent+9 per cent
Edinburgh53 per cent39 per cent+14 per cent
Norwich51 per cent42 per cent+9 per cent
Bristol50 per cent58 per cent-8 per cent
Cardiff50 per cent28 per cent+22 per cent
Southampton50 per cent50 per cent-
Portsmouth49 per cent44 per cent+5 per cent
Leicester48 per cent43 per cent+5 per cent
Chelmsford47 per cent63 per cent-17 per cent
London47 per cent49 per cent-2 per cent
Manchester47 per cent49 per cent-2 per cent
Cambridge45 per cent48 per cent-3 per cent
Glasgow45 per cent51 per cent-6 per cent
Liverpool45 per cent41 per cent+4 per cent
Sheffield45 per cent53 per cent-8 per cent
Leeds41 per cent36 per cent+5 per cent
Belfast40 per cent47 per cent-7 per cent
Coventry38 per cent70 per cent-32 per cent
Swansea38 per cent39 per cent-1 per cent
Brighton and Hove36 per cent45 per cent-9 per cent
Oxford32 per cent50 per cent-18 per cent
Wrexham32 per cent33 per cent-1 per cent

 

Unexpected expenses troubling Brits

One of the biggest unexpected expenses troubling Brits are cars - costing £226 on average a year in unexpected costs. With 54 per cent of respondents saying they’ve had at least one car related unexpected expense last year and 18 per cent of respondents saying they knew about the issue but left it to get steadily worse.

After general household bills denting another £248 a year in unexpected costs, other expenses that might be smaller but add up throughout the year include:

Pets – £76 on average annually

Christmas - £93 on average annually

Leisure - £111 on average annually

