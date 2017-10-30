48 per cent of the UK are 'just about managing' financially
New report reveals which areas of the UK are struggling the most
New research from www.providentpersonalcredit.com reveals that almost half (48 per cent) of the UK consider themselves to be ‘just about managing’ financially.
The survey of 2,000 adults revealed that 15 per cent had to give up necessities like food and daily travel costs to pay for unexpected expenses, with a further 23 per cent of respondents saying they had to give up holidays and seasonal events like Christmas to pay for unexpected expenses. The survey results highlighted that it takes the average Brit 4 months to pay off their unexpected expenses, however five per cent of the UK are still paying them off after seven to nine months later.
Cities with the highest just about managing households
The nationwide research revealed which areas of the UK are considering themselves to be ‘just about managing’. Aberdeen top the list, closely followed by Worcester. But the changes in the areas since January is quite shocking. The full list can be seen below:
|City
|Households that consider themselves JAMS
|Compared to January 2017
|Percentage change
|Aberdeen
|72 per cent
|47 per cent
|+25 per cent
|Worcester
|67 per cent
|43 per cent
|+24 per cent
|Plymouth
|56 per cent
|58 per cent
|-2 per cent
|Wolverhampton
|56 per cent
|46 per cent
|+10 per cent
|Gloucester
|54 per cent
|55 per cent
|-1 per cent
|Newcastle
|54 per cent
|53 per cent
|+1 per cent
|Birmingham
|53 per cent
|44 per cent
|+9 per cent
|Edinburgh
|53 per cent
|39 per cent
|+14 per cent
|Norwich
|51 per cent
|42 per cent
|+9 per cent
|Bristol
|50 per cent
|58 per cent
|-8 per cent
|Cardiff
|50 per cent
|28 per cent
|+22 per cent
|Southampton
|50 per cent
|50 per cent
|-
|Portsmouth
|49 per cent
|44 per cent
|+5 per cent
|Leicester
|48 per cent
|43 per cent
|+5 per cent
|Chelmsford
|47 per cent
|63 per cent
|-17 per cent
|London
|47 per cent
|49 per cent
|-2 per cent
|Manchester
|47 per cent
|49 per cent
|-2 per cent
|Cambridge
|45 per cent
|48 per cent
|-3 per cent
|Glasgow
|45 per cent
|51 per cent
|-6 per cent
|Liverpool
|45 per cent
|41 per cent
|+4 per cent
|Sheffield
|45 per cent
|53 per cent
|-8 per cent
|Leeds
|41 per cent
|36 per cent
|+5 per cent
|Belfast
|40 per cent
|47 per cent
|-7 per cent
|Coventry
|38 per cent
|70 per cent
|-32 per cent
|Swansea
|38 per cent
|39 per cent
|-1 per cent
|Brighton and Hove
|36 per cent
|45 per cent
|-9 per cent
|Oxford
|32 per cent
|50 per cent
|-18 per cent
|Wrexham
|32 per cent
|33 per cent
|-1 per cent
Unexpected expenses troubling Brits
One of the biggest unexpected expenses troubling Brits are cars - costing £226 on average a year in unexpected costs. With 54 per cent of respondents saying they’ve had at least one car related unexpected expense last year and 18 per cent of respondents saying they knew about the issue but left it to get steadily worse.
After general household bills denting another £248 a year in unexpected costs, other expenses that might be smaller but add up throughout the year include:
Pets – £76 on average annually
Christmas - £93 on average annually
Leisure - £111 on average annually