Who wants to be a meh-llionaire?

Here’s What a £1 million lifestyle looks like around the world

Winning a million is not what it once was, with a “millionaire’s lifestyle” varying significantly based on where you live. New research from a global lottery platform has discovered the countries where you’ll get the most luxurious lifestyle – with Canada coming out bottom.

Being a millionaire in Canada only buys you a 1-bed house

A sports car such as the Mercedes-Benz AMG GT varies by £164k depending on where you buy it

With inflation at a five-year high1 in the UK, £1 million won’t buy you what it once would. Research conducted by Jaackpot.com looked at the same items commonly bought by lottery winners2 and compared local prices in 10 countries around the world. Items included (big) new houses, supercars, new smartphones and cases of local, premium wine for the inevitable parties.

Here’s our list of what you could get around the world with a seven-figure payday, totalling no more than £1,000,000…

Alphabetical Property Supercar Smartphones Local Fine Wines Australia 4-bed house in Milton (£806k) Mercedes-Benz AMG GT (£165k) iPhone 7 - £703 each 15 cases of Torbreck (£15k) Brazil 4-bed villa in São Paulo (£722k) Mercedes- Benz AMG GT (£258k) iPhone 7 - £849 each 15 cases of Miolo (£2k) Canada 1-bed house in Toronto (£872k) Mercedes-Benz AMG GT (£110k) iPhone 7 - £644 each 15 bottles of Osoyoos (£3.6k) France 2-bed apartment in Paris (£881k) Mercedes-Benz AMG GT (£114k) iPhone 7 - £723 each 15 cases of Château Léoville (£4.8k) Germany 2-bed apartment in Frankfurt (£882k) Mercedes-Benz AMG GT (£105k) iPhone 7 - £723 each 15 cases of Schloss-Johannisberg (£4.4k) Poland 8-bed villa in Chyby (£838k) Mercedes-Benz AMG GT (£118k) iPhone 7 - £757 each 100 barrels of Debowa Vodka 1L (£5.7k) S. Africa 5-bed townhouse in Cape Town (£861k) Mercedes-Benz AMG GT (£123k) iPhone 7 - £727 each 15 cases of Seven Flags (£3.1k) Spain 4-bed flat in Madrid (£848k) Mercedes-Benz AMG GT (£131k) iPhone 7 - £730 each 15 cases of Allende Calvario Rioja (£7.6k) UK 4-bed house in Ealing (£895k) Mercedes-Benz AMG GT (£100k) iPhone 7 - £681 each 15 cases of Lyme Bay (£2.2k) USA 2-bed apartment in New York (£863k) Mercedes-Benz AMG GT (£94k) iPhone 7 - £614 each (before tax) 15 cases of Gravelly Meadow (£10.3k)

If you’re looking for the biggest mansion (and who isn’t!) the best value for all that money can be found in Chyby, Poland. Here you could buy a mammoth eight-bedroom villa for roughly the same cost as a 2-bed apartment in Paris.

When it comes to cars, the research found the “affordable” German supercar, the Mercedes-Benz AMG GT as a benchmark. Surprising findings highlighted how the cost for this car can vary significantly country-to-country, with Australia being the most expensive and the USA coming in cheapest – a difference of £71,000.

Jackpot.com COO, Pablo Grunbaum added, “It was fascinating for me to see how a South African winning £1 million could see a greater ‘value for money’ than a similar French winner. With lotteries all over the world creating new millionaires every week, you don’t have to settle for rollover after rollover in your home country.

It’s also worth considering how some of these international lotteries have much better odds of you taking home the jackpot – you’re ten times more likely to win big playing the Polish Lotto than you would playing the UK Lotto.”

With access to 18 of the world’s biggest and most popular lotteries, including EuroMillions, US Powerball and Irish Lotto, Jackpot.com offers users the chance to win their own millionaire lifestyle.