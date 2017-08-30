Find out more

The Electronic Entertainment Expo 3 has been marked by the premiere of the world’s most powerful console, Xbox One X. This powerful gadget has been designed to adapt to 4K gaming, eventual compatibility and expert artistry. This console consists of a power supply, HDMI cable, Xbox Wireless Controller, 1TB hard drive, free Xbox Games Subscription for one month and 14-days free Live Gold membership.

Xbox One: Design & Perks

The design of this console has been inspired by the Xbox One S, and along with the most powerful performance, this console is also the smallest ever made. Similar to the Xbox One S, this console comes packed with a 4K UHD Blu-ray player, 3 USB ports, IR blaster and built-in power supply. The gadget can be placed either vertically or horizontally on an optional stand. If you already have an Xbox One S, you can easily transfer the cables, as this design has been made as an easy plug and play.

Better Game Play

Xbox One X is 40 per cent more powerful than any existing console, thus it is the most prevailing console for now. Without any doubts, all games can be played better on this gadget. It is the first time that Microsoft has made a system which is solely based on today’s new technologies, and with games which are already loved by many console-players.

This console which is made with a 6-teraflop Scorpio engine, gives a vibrant 4K display and a superior format when played on 1080 - screens. Players will also find all small details and smooth edges, as the console consists of a built-in super sampling. With efficient loading times, action is much faster! This new member of the Xbox family will give unrivalled console performance for £449, and will be out in the market in November 2017.

The Much Awaited 4K Gaming

Xbox One X which has been built for a true 4K gaming experience combines High Dynamic Range, 2160p frame and wide colour Gamut, which assures the best visual aspects. You will also be plunged into an outstanding audio experience, which will make you feel like part of the game. The 4K console also records game clips in 4K at 60 frame/s, and takes 4k screenshots. Once launched, these games will be available in enhanced and upgraded versions to suit the Xbox One x: Rocket League, Forza Horizon 3, Gears of War 4 and Resident Evil 7. Plus, the biggest release of this year, Forza Motorsport 7, will be exclusively in 4K.