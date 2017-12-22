Revealed: The towns that spend most on Christmas

Take a look

As Brits add the final festive touches to their homes ahead of Christmas, online platform for independent boutiques, Trouva, unveils the UK’s gone bauble bonkers as sales for design-led and novelty Christmas decorations continue to soar.

The study into Britain’s spending habits on seasonal adornments has unveiled that Nottingham is the city that has spent most on decorations in 2017, spending an average of £88 per person, taking the lead ahead of London (£81.60) and Oxford (£80.40) in second and third place respectively.

What’s more, those in Nottingham have spent 47 per cent more than Cambridge – which is officially the least festive town as residents spent on average a modest £59 decking out their homes this year.

Although Leicester comes middle of the leaderboard, data has shown that the midlands city started their decoration prep early, with the city accounting for a huge 24 per cent of Trouva’s Christmas decoration sales in October.

UK Top 15 – the towns that spend most on Christmas decorations

Nottingham - £87.60 per person London - £81.60 Oxford - £80.40 Glasgow - £78.80 Edinburgh - £78.40 Brighton - £75.10 Birmingham - £74.80 Manchester - £73.40 Leicester - £72.40 Bristol - £71.70 Liverpool - £71.20 York - £70.40 Sheffield - £69.30 Leeds - £68.80 Cambridge - £59.50

The data has been calculated on sales of Trouva’s design-led decorations from its community of independent boutiques, taken the three months before Christmas (October-December 2017).