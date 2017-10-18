No tricks, just treats at Metro Bank this Halloween with free children’s craft event

Fang-tastic

On Sunday 29 October, Metro Bank, the revolution in British banking, will be holding a Halloween craft event and is inviting local residents to take part in the fun.

‘Fang-tastic’ family-fun event to be held in Metro Bank stores on Sunday, 29 October

Free treats, crafts and entertainment for the whole family

Participating Metro Bank stores will be holding a pumpkin decorating event, as well as giving local children the opportunity to meet and have their photo taken with Metro Bank’s mascot, Metro Man.

Iain Kirkpatrick, Managing Director of Retail Banking at Metro Bank said: “Our stores aren’t just a place to bank, they’re a real hub for the local community and we love using the space to host fun and engaging events throughout the year. Our ‘spook-tacular’ pumpkin craft event is always a winner with families and we look forward to celebrating with everyone later this month.”

Metro Bank prides itself on supporting the local communities it serves and last year it held over 1,400 events, ranging from free financial education for young people to popular business networking sessions.

The Halloween craft event will be held between 12:00 and 16:00 in the following list of participating stores.