Why young working professionals should flatshare in London

Finding a room to rent in London can be an expensive and stressful process. This is especially true for young working professionals who may need to find somewhere quickly and don’t want to share with certain types of tenants like students. This is why more working professionals are choosing the option of flatsharing London properties and getting all inclusive deals from companies like London Shared.

If you’d like to know more about this option or if you are thinking about renting a room in London, then keep reading this article to find out more.

Amenities

The great thing about companies like London Shared is that they offer all of the amenities that you will need in your room in London. You’ll get everything from a bed to cutlery and an ironing board all included in your rent, so you won’t need to worry about that. You’ll also find that your internet is included, so you’ll be able to get any extra work that you need to finish in the comfort of your own home.

Cleaning

When you are choosing rooms to let in London that are managed by London Shared, you can be assured that they will be regularly cleaned. You’ll have to clean your own room, but it will be in a great condition before you move in and the communal areas will be cleaned once a week by a cleaner for free!

Rent

Having to worry about your rent and your bills when you rent the spare rooms London offers can be very stressful. This is why London Shared makes your rent payments simple and take them off you every month via a direct debit. Your bills will be previously laid out to you before you start your tenancy, and these will cover everything from water charges to a TV license.

Maintenance

For young professionals who rent rooms in London, the hassle of performing maintenance can be annoying. This is why London Shared organises any maintenance for you and your flatmates to ensure that the job gets done quickly. Unless you break something on purpose, the landlord will pay for the repairs and all you need to do is let London Shared know about the problem!

Contract

London Rooms to rent often require a contract to ensure that you are going to commit to living in the spare rooms London has to offer. This is why London Shared will need to get you to sign an Assured Shorthold Tenancy agreement to make sure that you will be responsible for rent and staying in this flat. This agreement will also protect you and make sure that you are guaranteed somewhere to live.

Summary

If you are a young working professional who is looking for a room to let, London has a lot of choice. We recommend that you stick with a management company to get the best out of your tenancy.