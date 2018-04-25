Which smartphones are best for business users?

Best phones you can get for business use

Smartphones have become an essential part of our lives and they are able to help us with numerous tasks. For each person there is a type of smartphone that is able to match its needs. However, sometimes personal preferences aren’t the only criteria.

For example, business users have different requirements when it comes to their phones. That is why we have made a list of the best phones you can get for business use.

iPhone 8

We will start with one of the most popular picks. iPhone 8 is popular among business users and regular customers alike. The pricing definitely makes it more affordable compared to iPhone X, and the advantages are similar.

The smartphone comes with an improved battery and its simple user interface will make it suitable for your entire team. Wireless charging is another advantage for this device.

Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus

This smartphone is probably the biggest rival for iPhone at the moment. And it has plenty of reasons to be. Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus comes with a 3,500 mAh battery and a refined 12 MP camera. The fact that it has the impressive 6.2-inch QHD Super AMOLED display is another advantage for this device.

Microsoft Lumia 950

This phone is great for an enterprise, but it works even better if you team it with a display dock. With this device you will receive 32 GB of storage, 3 GB of RAM, as well as a 20 MP camera and a 2K display. If these haven’t impressed you yet you should know that you will also get a one year subscription to Office 365 Personal.

BlackBerry Priv

BlackBerry used to be the top pick for business users, but in time it lost its popularity. However, BlackBerry Priv came to recover the reputation of the company. One of the most special things about is the fact that it comes with Android OS. According to many experts, this is the best BlackBerry phone in years.

Samsung Galaxy Note 8

The Galaxy Note 8 is another Samsung smartphone that is perfect for business uses. You can also choose to pair it with the Dex dock. The phone has an impressive performance and you will have a large screen to work on thanks to the Infinity Display. The S Pen stylus is also something that can be very useful for business users.