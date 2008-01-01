Check this out

If you struggle with sleep apnea, you’re not alone. Sleep apnea affects roughly 4 per cent of men and 2 per cent of women, and it’s more common if you’re overweight, have a wide neck, and are over forty. A serious condition, sleep apnea is a sleeping disorder that causes a person to stop breathing several times in his or her sleep. Sleep apnea that goes untreated can result in oxygen deprivation in the body and the brain, or even death. While sleep apnea can be a difficult thing to live with, there are many ways to improve and treat sleep apnea. A few of the best suggestions are as follows.

Avoid sedatives

Alcohol, sleeping pills, and sedatives all relax the muscles in your throat. That can interfere with your breathing and worsen sleep apnea conditions. It’s important to enjoy alcohol only several hours before bed, and to avoid sleeping pills and sedatives altogether

Quit smoking

Smoking increases inflammation and fluid retention in your throat. In order to keep your upper airway happy, try to kick the habit once and for all so you’re no longer aggravating your sleep apnea.

Lose weight

Extra weight causes extra tissue in the back of the throat. This can drop down during sleep, causing that loss of breath. Since even a small amount of weight loss can open up your throat, you owe it to yourself to finally lose those extra pounds. There are many methods of losing weight, but two of the most stress free are pursuing a vegan diet and taking natural weight loss supplements of Lipodrene with Ephedra.

Exercise regularly

A help in losing weight, exercise also improves your quality of sleep. It prolongs the duration and depth of you sleep. A great form of exercise for sleep apnea sufferers is yoga, since it can strengthen the muscles in your airwaves and improve breathing.

Watch what you ingest

Heavy meals have negative effects on sleep apnea. Certain foods can cause mucus buildup, and high-fat meals may trigger or worsen inflammation. It’s important to avoid a lot of food at least two hours before bed.

Maintain regular sleep hours

Since sleep apnea episodes decrease the more sleep you get, it’s important to make sure you’re getting a reliable amount every night. Everyone sleeps better on a set schedule, so try to keep your bedtime and morning alarm on a regular rhythm.

Keep your sleep apnea machine clean

While the above are all great ways to improve sleep apnea conditions, you’ll likely still want a CPAP machine. A great help in treating sleep apnea, CPAP machines are only good as long as they’re clean—and they dirty easily from being breathed into all night. Invest in a CPAP cleaner to ensure your quality of rest stays the same.