UK small businesses need to adapt to GDPR better

Is your business compliant?

The new EU General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) is now in full effect. If you are a user of any type of online services, you will notice the stream of emails about privacy policy updates and GDPR compliance. Corporations who serve European customers are working hard to comply with the new data protection regulations.

GDPR is affecting not just businesses in Europe, but also businesses in other parts of the world, including UK companies and small businesses. Unfortunately, many small businesses aren’t prepared for the implementation of GDPR. Further steps need to be taken before full compliance can be achieved.

Small businesses are facing the most challenges

Small businesses across the country will be the ones struggling to comply with the GDPR rules the most. The regulation itself is complicated and implementing the new set of rules isn’t as straightforward as it seems.

Many small businesses have admitted to putting off their GDPR compliance due to cost considerations. These, combined with other business pressures, have but lots of strain on these small businesses who are already combatting rising business rates, taxes and costs. Additionally, a large portion of the small business community is largely unaware of the steps required to achieve GDPR compliance.

The majority of media coverage and GDPR literature has been produced with larger businesses and corporations in mind, leaving a large proportion of small businesses out of the loop; where large corporations have had their hands held through the GDPR process by their in-house team of professionals, smaller business partnerships have been left to fend for themselves.

More GDPR experts to the rescue

A lot of businesses are taking the right steps to prepare themselves for GDPR. Prior to the May 25 deadline, many IT officers and information security specialists were given GDPR training. More providers are offering such training and these courses are now designed for specific industries.

Skills Platform, for example, offers GDPR training for health service providers and those in the healthcare industry. The training allows even small medical practices to acquire the knowledge, skillset, and tools they need to meet the required standards.

Furthermore, there are independent consultants who are now helping businesses make the necessary changes across the board. Although the majority of consultants are hired by companies with online storefronts and those serving European customers directly, more businesses are taking the necessary steps.

A slow change

Despite the many changes happening and businesses trying to keep up with them, the three million businesses who haven’t complied with GDPR are a sign implementation is slow. UK businesses need to be able to adapt to market changes at a faster rate considering the many uncertainties that will soon follow Brexit negotiations.

Government support is also lacking at the moment. For UK businesses to remain competitive, the government needs to introduce more programs designed to assist businesses – especially small businesses – in adapting to market changes. The lack of government support and the slow pace we are seeing right now with GDPR implementation are not good signs as we enter critical a stage of the Brexit negotiations.