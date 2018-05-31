The right time to invest in Crypto is now

Read on

Looking at the price chart of cryptocurrencies over the first five months of the year, it’s understandable why many people would hesitate to transfer their capital. After reaching an all-time high of $19,000 in December 2017, prices have since been on a downward trend. There are even talks that Bitcoin might fall below $6,000 in the coming months. But despite the bearish run to start off the year, countless investors feel confident that today is still the right time to enter the market.

$10,000 bitcoin will be cheap one day

For the past few months, the price of Bitcoin has been hovering between the $7,000 and $9,000 range. If Bitcoin’s value suddenly skyrockets to $10,000 right now, investors would rejoice. But there would come a time when this price would be considered cheap.

Bullish supporters of Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies, in general, believe that focusing on price alone isn’t the best way to treat cryptocurrency investments. There are plenty of reasons why people should continue investing in the coins they believe in and rake in profits by taking advantage of the market’s volatility.Bitcoin Trader, one of the most popular crypto robots, doesn’t see a decline in its number of users despite the falling prices.

The primary reason for this is that blockchain technology itself continues to disrupt different industries. Even major banks recognize the immense potential of the blockchain. Goldman Sachs has already announced that they’ll create a crypto trading desk. JP Morgan and other big names are expected to follow suit.

Bitcoin’s institutionalization is the driving force behind the optimism shared by countless investors. Regulatory concerns, scaling issues, and mass adoption problems may be to blame for the recent current bearish trend. But in the long term, it’s evident that Bitcoin and blockchain itself has a bright future.

More investors are entering the crypto space

In its early years, Bitcoin has attracted high-net-worth individuals and tech-type investors. Right now, though, even mainstream investors are joining the market. This can be attributed to the increased media attention, better understanding of blockchain, and higher adoption rates. Seeing that Bitcoin and other digital assets can be used for daily transactions has served as an eye-opener for the public, challenging the long-standing notions linked to fiat money.

This year, institutional investors are also expected to flood the market with large sums of money. Large financial institutions have already invested. Today, it’s not uncommon to find hedge funds focusing on cryptocurrency trading. This gives interested investors another reason to transfer their capital as they gain more trust in the future of cryptocurrency.

According to Ronnie Moas of Standpoint Research, if a mere 1% of the money allocated in stocks, bonds, and cash are transferred to the cryptocurrency market, the market capitalization will be greater than Amazon and Apple combined.

Of course, investing in the right names is paramount to successful investing and trading. It’s imperative for investors to conduct their own research to learn about the different cryptocurrency projects, their real-world use cases, and their sustainability in the long-term.