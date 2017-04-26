The betting season is here, ultimate betting guide revealed

Read on for more information

The Christmas season might be done, but there’s no need to feel down and bored because another brand new betting season has come. This time, with more opportunities to rake in more money from the wins you can get!

There are three big sporting events that’ll happen in the next few months. This means that you can grab the opportunity and wager on the best bets there is. Worried that you might not have the best hand? Well, no need! Here, we’ll be giving you everything you need to know on which the best picks you can bet on are. Read on to know more.

Anthony Joshua vs. Joseph Parker

Two of the world’s most prominent heavyweights are going to battle it out on Cardiff, Wales this coming March 31. It’s a matchup between Anthony Joshua and Joseph Parker, two undefeated heavyweights who wanted to bring the weight class back to mainstream interest.

AJ hails from the U.K. and is standing at 6-foot-6 tall, while the Kiwi Parker is two inches smaller at 6-foot-4. This is one of the reasons why Parker is the fight’s big underdog, with only +700 odds, contrary to Joshua’s -1200 odds.

Most people dismiss this as a mismatch because of the size difference. But it’s not the case for both fighters. The British believes that he needs to change his preparation and shift to strengthening his speed instead of his strength. He thinks that this is the only way for him to outmatch the smaller but more agile Parker.

Meanwhile, the Kiwi thinks that he’s not getting enough respect as AJ’s camp seems to look past him. The result? A more hyped up fight. The odds of the fight ending in a draw are 28/1, making it highly unlikely though.

Cheltenham Festival

Aside from the fistfight you can get entangled with, there are also two big horse racing events that will happen real soon. But this time, let’s first talk about the Cheltenham Festival, which will take place on March 13 until March 16.

This is one of the biggest events in the world of horse racing. The Champion Hurdle, Supreme Novices Hurdle, and the Arkle Chase are the most popular races to bet on in the event. The main event of the tournament is the Cheltenham Gold Cup which will take place on Friday.

More than 260,000 people are expected to take part in this glamorous event, a proof of how prominent and popular this tournament is. As of now, the favorites of the major races are Buveaur Dair, Getabird, Altior, and Might Bite, who have 4/9, 15/8, 8/11, and 7/2 odds respectively.

Grand National Race

Then there’s another horse racing tournament, the Grand National Race, which will take place this April 14. Nigel Twiston-Davis is the big favorite in the event as he gets 10/1 odds for the Steeplechase.

Definitely Red is also one of the top horses with 14/1, close to The Last Samurai’s 16/1 odds. Indeed, the Grand National betting 2018 will be an interesting one as it will see the rise of the younger horses. It will also test the endurance of the veterans and see whether they can still catch up with the newcomers.