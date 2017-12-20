Take control of your finances and reduce the time you spend on manual business admin

Founded by Zara Shirwan and Gemma Price, Superfood market and Wellbeing International are specialist exporters of healthy foods and drinks building the business from initial idea to £500,000 turnover, become VAT registered, taken on apprentices, and now trade in 12 countries.

“Wherever I have access to the internet, I have access to the company’s finances. Sage One is in my handbag, in my pocket, wherever my tech is - and that’s why it’s perfect for the business.”