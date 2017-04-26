So, you want to improve your online marketing strategy

Here’s how

The cornerstone of any successful online business is a successful website, one that receives lots of targeted traffic, content shares, backlinks, and other connections within their industry. The problem is this: in the vastness of the internet, it can seem an insurmountable goal to try to get one’s website noticed by the right people.

Attracting visitors to your website isn’t just a numbers game. Yes, it’s important to continually grow your readership and increase your reach, but it’s equally, if not more, important to focus your efforts on marketing your website to a targeted audience, the kind of visitors who will be interested in what you have to say. The kind of people who will convert and do business with you. If you’ve ever wondered what is content marketing all about, this is at the heart of the matter: Content marketing is about letting the right people know that you have something to say, and it’s something they ought to read. To do that successfully, it’s going to take careful planning and a healthy dose of diligence.

Here are some top tips for improving your digital marketing strategy:

Know your audience

This is the first and arguably the most important step in maximizing your digital marketing strategy. To provide the best content for your audience, you’ll need to know what they are looking for. What would they type into a search engine to find a business like yours? Armed with this information, you can direct your marketing efforts toward attracting people who are likely to be looking for the solution you offer. Those are the people who are going to be the most likely to make a purchase, sign a contract, or become a client.

Diversify your efforts

Don’t focus all your efforts to reach your customers on one social media platform. Doing so will serve only to limit your effectiveness. To achieve maximum engagement, make some noise across multiple platforms. Your choice of platform will depend on your business goals and the demographic you are trying to reach.

Create a strong, loyal customer base

A loyal customer base is integral to the success of your website. One of the easiest ways to amass followers is to ask visitors to your site if they would like to sign up to join your mailing list. Through your newsletter, you can notify the people on your list about promotions, new products, events, etc. relating to your business.

Deliver the content

All the marketing strategies in the world won’t work if you don’t deliver great content that people want to read. Keep your readers interested and engaged, and create the kind of content that they will want to read, refer to, talk about, and share. The more “air time” your content gets with your audience and their circle of colleagues and friends, the more exposure your business will get.