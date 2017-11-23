Rewriting the stereotype: lawyers do help people

Read on

Numerous individuals assume they will never need legal services, or that such services are only necessary if a life-altering event takes place. Nevertheless, most people require assistance from a legal professional at least once in their life. The way attorneys help people depends on the specific situation with which the client needs assistance. Sometimes the services of a lawyer are pursued for ordinary tasks, such as reviewing business contracts or the preparation of legal documents. However, a person may also require serious help from a legal professional, such as a criminal defense or assistance with filing a lawsuit against a corporation or individual that caused harm to the plaintiff. The following are some examples of how lawyers help people:

Injuries

Lawyers are a great help to those who have been injured due to the negligence or carelessness of another person or company. Whether the client was involved in a slip and fall incident, the victim of medical malpractice, or harmed by a company’s faulty product, an experienced accident attorney like Mike Pines can seek appropriate damages and help the client avoid unnecessary expense.

Identity Theft

Identity theft is a very common reason an individual may seek help from an attorney. Identity theft is occurring at an alarming rate and is devastating, both financially and personally. An experienced legal expert can help the plaintiff recover his or her assets and take legal action against creditors who are demanding fees for unauthorized transactions. It is never wise to proceed without a lawyer in the case of identity theft.

Bankruptcy

Those who file for bankruptcy are unfairly labeled as deadbeats, regardless of the specifics of their situation. The truth is many people who file for personal bankruptcy do so because of a series of unfortunate life circumstances, some of which were beyond their control. These include medical emergencies requiring costly surgery, a sudden job loss with no replacement, or an equally sudden death in the family which robs a household of its primary breadwinner. Whatever the circumstances, bankruptcy lawyers are there to help individuals get through what is often one of the most difficult periods of their lives.

Criminal Defense

Sometimes innocent people are unjustly accused, leaving them scrambling for legal aid or the need for a public defender. A person may simply be in the wrong place at the wrong time, or circumstantial evidence may make it appear as if he or she committed a crime, when in fact the individual was entirely innocent. Certain areas of the country are regularly affected by crime and a higher rate of violent crimes per capita but that doesn’t make everyone who is accused, guilty. If the charges are serious and the person is overwhelmed and unable to prove his or her innocence, the advice of a defense lawyer is invaluable. Otherwise, the defendant may end up with a criminal record that he or she does not deserve.

Criminal Prosecution

We tend to think of the criminal justice system as an entity separate from society acting on its own. However, the truth is that when a prosecuting attorney employed by the state goes to trial, he or she is working on behalf of the people. American criminal trials are typically referred to as “People of the State of ________ v. (Name of Defendant). This reflects the fact that the state or district attorney represents the law-abiding citizens who, as a collective, are wronged whenever someone breaks the law. They also serve the actual victims of crime, helping to ensure those responsible are brought to justice.

Society likes to point at lawyers and say they are the cause of all of our problems. While there are no doubt situations where legal experts are profiting from the misfortunes of others, it’s unfair to accuse the entire profession of being societal cancer. The truth is there are many situations where lawyers are there to help people. Whether it’s to fight through financial difficulties, win compensation for injuries, or argue for innocence, lawyers will be there for you when the chips are down.