Rest is good? Five things to do when visiting London

London is fascinating

London is one of the most fascinating cities in the world. In 2017 a record 19 million tourists visited London and other areas of the United Kingdom. That was a 2.6 percent growth from 2016.

Five great things to do while in London include;

Wimbledon

If you are visiting London between July 2 and 15, 2018. a visit to the famed All England Club to watch Wimbledon is definitely in order. Enjoy the legendary Strawberries and Cream while watching the best tennis players on the planet do what they do at the most famous tennis tournament in the world.

Churchill War Room

Imagine what it was like with Prime Minister Winston Churchill and his cabinet during the final days of WWII with a visit to the Churchill War Room. Take a journey through the life of this great diplomat in the Churchill Museum and visit the famed War Room where you will discover what life was really like for Churchill and his cabinet as they made decisions that ultimately affected the world. Both are permanently on display not to mention the several displays the War Room has on rotation. Plan to spend at least 90 minutes for a once in a lifetime real life look at the past.

Buckingham Palace tour

If you are a Royal buff no trip to London would be complete without visiting Buckingham Palace. Her Royal Majesty Queen Victoria not only resides there but also hosts State Banquets and even her weekly visit with the Prime Minister from this famous residence. You will see the Balcony where the Royals make joint public appearances, many of the rooms not to mention the Changing of the Guard. With each step you take through the vast Palace you will learn about the history of the monarchy as well as gain a new appreciation for this famous residence and family who reside there.

HM Tower of London

Officially it’s named Her Majesty’s Tower and Fortress, The Tower of London and it is a must see. Built by William the Conqueror, the Tower was actually meant to keep people out but after a while it became more known for being a prison. Deputy Chancellor of Germany Rudolf Hess was housed here and among many others Queen Katherine Howard was beheaded here. The Queen also has a residence on the grounds and you can spend the day touring and still not see everything!

Relax

Something else you can do in London is visit one of the famous casino’s for some excitement like the Ritz Casino. Enjoy all your favorite table games in an elegant setting. If the weather is bad or if you want to stay inside you could try online gaming. Relax and unwind at any number of legal and safe online casinos that are based in London. Play your favorite table game or slots, online poker or just about anything else you can play in the fabulous casinos in Las Vegas from the comfort of your hotel room or rented accommodation.