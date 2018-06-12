Resource management in the age of limits

Read on

Constant growth cannot be achieved within a closed system. This common-sense realization is driving a new trend in organizational practice and society at large: sustainability. Far more than a buzz word, adopting sustainability implies a deep change in human mindset and individual and corporate behavior. It entails acknowledging that outdated economic models designed in an era of low hanging fruit are not conducive to survival in a world wracked with environmental and economic crises. It means accepting that sustainable approaches to the way we do things are no longer options.

Sustainability makes sense for project planners

Integrating principles of sustainability into project management practices is a journey that will take time and a commitment to learning and change. However, even leaving aside the observation that there is no alternative at this point, moving to sustainable practices will generate significant rewards. Many companies that have taken on the challenge of working sustainably feel that it is the right thing to do, but also report cost savings and increased revenues.

Project managers can expect pay offs in the form of added skill and value associated with learning new operational paradigms that will be increasingly important. Learning to view project planning through the lens of sustainability, mastering systems thinking, and becoming fluent in lean practices are crucial to the project manager of the future. Operating within a framework of sustainability helps develop leadership, analysis, and negotiation skills. Acquiring sustainability credentials increases your visibility and opens up new avenues for connecting and networking with others. It improves your marketability and helps you get more fulfillment from the work you do.

Sustainable project management

Embrace the principles of Sustainable Project Management (SPM). Even in cases where getting support for integrating sustainability into a project is difficult, it is possible to engage SPM and control how sustainably the project is managed.

Start with thinking about how to minimize the resources that your team will use to work a project from initiation through close. Paper waste is an obvious target, as is the amount of extended and possibly unnecessary travel, and the number of meetings. When meetings are required, run green meetings organized and implemented in ways calculated to minimize negative impacts on the environment. Adopt a good project management software tool like Timewax and you can go a long way toward reducing paper use while facilitating the development of tight communication and update networks that will reduce the need for meetings and travel.

Prototyping and testing is another area where you can avoid waste and promote efficiency. Apply lean practices to minimize resources that will be used, while strategically deploying prototyping and testing to reduce waste that will occur if mistakes are made on a large scale. Careful consideration and planning will allow project management teams to arrive at the ideal balance.

Play your part

Projects are by nature resource-intensive undertakings. Large and small opportunities to curb waste and implement sustainable practices abound. Project managers are resource management professionals and have the potential to make an outsize contribution to the sustainability movement. It is time to step up and do so.