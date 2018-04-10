Popular types of wood flooring in London

Are you planning to renovate your home?

If you are looking to remodel your home, one of the most appealing and attractive options for the home is wood flooring. Wood flooring can go along with any décor and will be able to complement any traditional or modern look that you are going for. The most popular option will be hardwood flooring renowned for its durability and unique look. Wood flooring is suitable for any room with special materials available for kitchens.

Wood flooring London popular options

Needless to say, each type of wood flooring provides unique characteristics which separate it from rest of the hardwood floors. Take a look at the popular options for wood flooring London:

Oak

Oakwood flooring is the most popular type of wood flooring. Oakwood is seen by many as a symbol of wealth. The natural woodgrain will only improve as it ages and oak wood is highly resistant to damages like deep scratches. Oak wood flooring can add great value to your home. The flooring can last forever with proper care and worn out ones can be easily refinished and put back.

Oakwood is available in many varieties with different finishes matching the modern or retro look you are trying to achieve for your property.

Walnut

Walnut wood floorings will make your flooring really stand out. The chocolate brown color and the unique grain design make it a perfect fit for a luxury home. Walnut is a very strong and durable wood. European Walnut is especially precious for its fine textures and excellent strength. This entire premium comes at a price though. Walnut flooring is very expensive but since it lasts practically forever the money you are spending is never wasted.

Homes with walnut floors also command a good price in the market.

Mahogany

If you are looking for a timeless design for your home then you can mahogany for flooring. Mahogany is preferred for its beauty and excellent durability. Another characteristic which makes it highly desired is its water resistance when used as flooring. Mahogany wood flooring is now gaining popularity as a good option for wood flooring London.

Apart from flooring mahogany is used to make a wide range of furniture’s, musical instruments and even boats. Mahogany wood is not available in vast quantities in London, it is recommended to order it months in advance to get at the right time.

Knowing what wood flooring to use

Aside from natural wood flooring there is also synthetically-created flooring. Engineered wood is made up of several layers of wood glued together. The veneer of real wood is glued together to decrease its susceptibility to environmental conditions and last longer. It is similar to plywood in makeup but is much stronger and premium than it.

While selecting wood flooring for your home always look at the wood that adds value to your home. Selecting a premium quality wood flooring will ensure that it will stand the test of time and will add beauty to your home. To find out the best services search for wood flooring London and look for hardwoods such as oak and mahogany.