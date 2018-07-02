Job search sites – How to maximise your search

All the information you need to get the most out of your efforts

Job search sites are one of your key tools when it comes to finding a new job but with so many sites available, all of which serve different purposes, it is important that you are maximising your time and effort. You should be investing your resources into applying and interviewing for jobs, not in endlessly trawling the internet in the hope of turning up the right job advert. By focusing your efforts into the right channels, you can ensure that you are only looking in the places where the right jobs are and spending the majority of your time applying and interviewing.

These key tips on maximising your time spent on job search sites will give you all the information you need to get the most out of your efforts.

Major job boards

Most job searches will start with one of the major job boards such as Indeed or Totaljobs. These aggregators will feature a combination of job postings from other smaller sites, recruitment firms and paid job advert placements. These sites are a great place to start your search as they will give you a good idea of the broader jobs landscape, as well as allow you to identify where the next steps of your job search should take place.

Top tip: job boards serve as aggregators of jobs but you can also identify smaller sites and recruitment firms through your searches. This way you can find the specialists and take your search to the next level.

Recruitment companies

Recruitment companies such as Michael Page also perform a similar role as the job boards. They list jobs across a wide variety of sectors, in different job roles and at various levels. While the job boards act as a platform for recruitment firms to advertise jobs, the firms themselves also advertise jobs online and it is always a good idea to go directly to the source. This can speed up the process and will give you a direct line of contact with the people actually recruiting the jobs.

Top tip: many recruitment consultants specialise in a particular sector, job type, level and region. Find the ones that recruit the type of jobs you want and contact them directly. They are always keen to speak to job seekers in their area and will be able to offer a lot of valuable advice.

Industry-specific job boards

Depending on the industry you work in or your field of specialism, you may have pretty specific wants and needs when it comes to your next career move. In this case, specialised job boards are your friend. Specialised job boards will only host jobs relevant to the industry, sector or job type and will often have highly specific roles which you won’t find on the major job boards. Most industries and sectors are served by specialist job boards.

Top tip: use filters and search options for your benefit. If you are looking for a very specific role, these sites are where you are most likely to find it.

Notifications and alerts

Once you have identified the right job boards, the next step is to set up job alerts which will notify you when new jobs are posted that meet your criteria. Being in the right place at the right time is something that can play a part in finding a new job and with alerts set up, you will always be able to react when new jobs are posted.

Top tip: set-up multiple alerts for different sets of criteria. Not every job advert will be written or categorised the same and you will need to cast the net a little wider than you might expect in order to catch all the relevant jobs.

Review sites

As with any industry in the world of work, the job search is serviced by review sites. You wouldn’t visit a restaurant or buy a new piece of tech without reading reviews beforehand. So why would you put your career on the line without doing the same? Search on websites like Glassdoor or Feefo where you can read reviews on job boards, recruiters and even employers, from past employees and fellow job seekers.

Top tip: use the information you find about a company on Glassdoor to your advantage. Prepare questions you can ask in the interview that will show you’ve done your research.

Go mobile

Given the constant connectivity, mobile first website builds and a plethora of job search apps, you really need to take your job search mobile. Once you have identified the best places for your search and the right job search sites check for apps and mobile notifications to keep your search with you on the go.

Top tip: make sure you have notifications turned on for your favourite job search sites. When new jobs are posted, when you receive responses to applications and when recruiters contact you, you will be able to act quickly wherever you are.