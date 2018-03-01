Job Search 101: Understanding the UK’s bilingual job market

Read on for more

There is a lot of competition when it comes to securing a job in the UK these days, with multiple people making applications for most jobs that arise. This is why you need to make yourself stand out from the crowd if you are serious about getting work, and having a skill that others don’t have could be the perfect solution.

In today’s job market, even one unique skill can get you ahead in the application process of your dream company. In this article, I will talk about the benefits of speaking a language other than English if you are living in Britain.

How being bilingual can get you ahead in the UK jobs marked

These days, more and more businesses in the UK are operating on a global basis. This means that they value skills such as other languages because it can help them in a range of ways. There are many different ways in which you can help a business if you can speak another language in addition to English, and this is something that you can even use in your application to highlight how they could benefit by having you onboard.

As a result of global operations, more and more businesses are also actively seeking bilingual employees, so your language skills could get you a long way. Here are some of the key reasons why businesses are keen to hire people who can speak another language:

Assistance with marketing materials:Marketing is an essential part of business success, and all companies realize this. For those that are operation globally, it is essential to get the message across to customers that are not from the UK as well as to those that are. Someone with the right language skills can provide invaluable assistance to businesses by using their skills to create marketing materials that can be used for customers in other countries.

Assistance with communication within the UK: The UK is an extremely multicultural place, with people from places all around the world having set up home here. This means that bilingual employees can also help out with communication within the UK as well as with customers overseas. This is a big boon for businesses, as it means that they can offer far better levels of customer service even to those that struggle with English.

Communication with customers: With businesses in the UK now operating globally, one area that can create an issue is the language barrier. Without multilingual staff, businesses have to consider other solutions such as translation services. However, having someone within the company that can communicate with people from other countries as a result of their language skills is a huge bonus for the business.

Reaching a wider customer base: Some businesses may have left various markets untapped simply because of the language barrier. By having bilingual employees on board, they are better placed to explore more markets and reach out to more customers from a variety of countries. This is something that many will be eager to do given the tough competition when it comes to global business operations.

Saving money: The cost of hiring outside translation services for communication, help with marketing, and other purposes can be very high for businesses. By having people in-house that can provide these services they are able to save a lot of money. So, by offering your language skills you can also improve cost efficiency for businesses.

With so many benefits, it is little wonder that bilingual skills have become so vital in the UK employment market.

Making your bilingual skills count

If you do speak another language apart from English, you need to make it count when it comes to securing your dream job. Make sure you use this skill in your application and at your interview to demonstrate to potential employers just how they could benefit from your language skills. This is something that will impress most employers and could be one of the key things that it gets you that job. In addition, it will ensure that you get a tick in one of the boxes that most other applicants won’t get.