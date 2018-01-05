Best stocks to invest in in 2018

Take a look

Today, Peel Hunt has announced its top growth stocks for 2018. The screening process highlighted stocks listed in the UK with an unbroken four-year record (two years’ historic, two years’ forecast) of growth in both sales and EPS, based on current consensus forecasts. The CAGR in EPS over the entire period had to be at least +8 per cent pa.

The companies below shows the analysts’ preferred selections: