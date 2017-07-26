Interview Do’s and Don’ts

Take a look

Preparing for a job interview can be nerve-wracking, especially if it’s a role that you really want.

Luckily, LondonOffices.com have put together a list of the essential do’s and don’ts that you should always follow with every job interview.

Chris Meredith, CEO of LondonOffices.com said: “First impressions are vital to the success of your interview.

“You need to make sure you leave the interviewer feeling like they’ve found the best possible person for the role. To do this, it’s important to show off your skills, personality and your dedication to success.

“To make sure your interview doesn’t end before it’s even began, follow our guide to the essential do’s and don’ts.”

DO 1. Your research Always do some extensive research on the company before you attend the interview. It’s also important that you research the people who will be interviewing you. If you don’t know who they are, then ask. Displaying some good knowledge about their professional background can make a great first impression. 2. Ask for the essential information It’s important you are aware of the type of interview you are having. If you are not told, then you need to ask. You should also ask how long the interview is and for the exact location of the interview (street name, office number, floor of building). This will allow you to plan the interview day in advance. 3. Ask questions During the interview, remember to ask plenty of intelligent questions about the job and industry, to show you’re interested in the role. Asking questions will also help determine whether the company would be the right place to work for you. 4. Dress the part It’s important to dress for success when you are attending interviews. You need to look smart and professional. Always make sure your shoes are clean and polished, you have a well-groomed hairstyle and you’re dressed conservatively. 5. Come prepared Aim to arrive about 10 minutes before the time that has been arranged. Remember to also bring a notepad, just in case you need to write anything down during the interview. 6. Show enthusiasm and interest If you feel the role is perfect for you, always remember to tell the interviewer that you’re very interested in the job. You should also inform the interviewer that they can email or phone you if they think of any additional questions. 7. Ask about the next steps in the hiring process It’s important to ask who you need to stay in touch with after the interview and it’s good if you can get their contact details while you’re there. You should also enquire as to when they’ll be back in touch with you.