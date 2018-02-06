Implementing fleet preventive maintenance program – How to go about it

Read on

It is not uncommon to see businesses investing in preventive maintenance plan. And the ones that do so are able to reap the benefits in the long run. However, there are still many businessesout there that struggle to keep their machinery and assets up and running for most parts of the year. For them, this write-up might be of some help and in briefly will explain what it is like in implementing the program.

If appropriately implemented, it can work wonders for you. So, just read through the paragraphs that follow to know the finer aspects of the same.

Prior to delving deeper into the subject, let us quickly find out what it is in the first place. PM or preventive maintenance comprises inspections, repair of vehicles, servicing schedules, preventing major breakdowns, and to optimize the functionalities of the vehicles.

Fleet maintenance is all about taking proper care of your vehicles on a regular basis. Few of the essential aspects that you need to take into account include testing, cleaning, making adjustments, lubrication, and vehicle inspection as a whole.

Why should you bother about preventive maintenance?

It is essential to bother about the fleet of vehicles that you have so that there is maximum and optimum “availability” of the vehicles for the purpose you are using them for. Ideally, the preventive maintenance has to be carried out on a regular basis.

Among the fleet of vehicles, there might be few that are subjected to excessive wear and tear as compared to few other vehicles. As such, you must prioritize the vehicles that require your attention first.

Just as ‘driver safety programs’ are crucial, importance of preventive maintenance plan cannot be ruled out. In other words, the vehicles that you own must be “safe” for the drivers. In the event of mishaps due to lack of maintenance, the fleet manager can be held responsible for any untoward incident that takes place.

Types of maintenance methods

Basically, there are two types of preventive maintenance methods that you can opt for, namely, reactive maintenance and proactive maintenance schedule program. In case of the former, the maintenance plan is not scheduled and you jump into action as soon as there is a breakdown while in case of the latter, scheduled maintenance plan is proactive and that is you plan out the maintenance schedule beforehand. Most of the companies opt for preventive maintenance that is powered by Computerized Maintenance Management System or CMMS software.

How to develop a preventive maintenance program?

First and foremost, in order to set up a maintenance team and work out a schedule, you must form a team that comprises individuals that have expertise pertaining to fleet maintenance and related fields/areas. Aside from this, there are few other aspects that you must consider that include-

Making a note of the assets (fleet)Condition of each vehicle

The vehicles that require maintenance and repair priority wise

Complaints and details of last maintenance schedule

Recordkeeping and scheduling, regardless of whether it is manual or electronic in nature

Details of each vehicle in the fleet. For instance, the date of purchase, the current condition of each vehicle, model number, details of manufacturer specification, and so on.

Following aspects are required to be addressed during the course of an inspection and they include the following-

Braking system

Steering

Suspension system

Belts and hoses

Drive shafts

CV Joints

Transmission mounts

Tune-ups

Electrical system components

Rims and wheels

Transmission fluids

Exterior and interior lights

Seatbelts

Windshield

Wipers

Undercarriage frames

Remember, you will come across service providers that will offer different plans and packages, opt for the one that will meet not just your requirement but also your budget.