How Virtual Projects are changing the way we work

Fundamentally, people go to work to get stuff done by working as a team to accomplish a common or shared goal. To do this, the use of multiple forms of technology and online collaboration tools can help to improve the way that we work together, right? Well, with so many collaboration tools available on the market today, it should come as no surprise that making the decision on what to use can be easier said than done. In fact, by using numerous tools that all essentially do the same – yet slightly different – job for your organisation, you may fall foul of presenting your workforce with too much choice and end up confusing them instead.

How people used to work

In order to put the role of today’s online collaboration methods into context, it’s important to first understand and learn from what workplaces were like at a time when everyone worked in the same place at the same time.

During these times, whenever a new project started, everyone delegated to work on the project would be invited to bring their equipment into an empty room, which would later become the “war” room that provides housing for all material relating to the project. With sticky labels of project names stuck on doors to indicate an empty room is in use, the “war” room would be the point of accumulation for anything project related. From the storage of documents and files, to paper from flipcharts stuck on the wall with blu-tack and whiteboard messages to overnight cleaners asking “please do not erase” their creative efforts; this room is where the project lived and breathed.

War rooms were set up this way to serve as a physical environment for everything to do with the project, so when somebody new joined the project rather than them having to read endless material, they could simply enter the room and digest the content available to them.

The changing nature of work

The days of having to be in the same place at the same time during the 9-5 working week are slowly dissipating, since workforces are perpetually being presented with opportunities to work remotely from anywhere at anytime with thanks to collaborative technologies. And while the “gig economy” stems from the mantra ‘create, do, disband’, this simply serves as a representation of newly-adopted forms of flexible working where traditional management hierarchies would look externally for help on a project before moving onto the next and repeating the process. Technology was the thorn in the side of a workforce’s productivity for a while, though, since communication was purely fragmented chains of asynchronous email threads between different people that seemingly grew into an uncontrollable stack of unread emails.

Virtualising the “war” room

With the moving of times and the influx of collaborative technologies, something had to change and the idea was to transform the physical “war” room into a virtual project space. After all, it’d only be following suit just the same as your Intray and desktop have, so why not the physical project room too? It is as a consequence of this way of thinking that has led to the emergence of Business Messaging and Persistent Team chat, but many of these kind of products do similar things in similar ways and are not always what they seem!

One of the first to take the business world by storm was Cisco Spark, which is now leading the way by uniquely combining the virtual experience with the physical meeting room environment to enable people from anywhere in the world to create, share and get stuff done on the device of their choosing. It’s built for how we work today and is helping us to change the way we work too.