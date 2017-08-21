How to take a summer break and stay in business

Do you worry about taking a holiday?

This article has been produced in partnership with Sage

Summer can be a difficult time for small business owners and entrepreneurs from managing staff holidays to summer staff. It can be hard to find the time to take your own holiday.

But if anyone deserves a break, it’s you.

In the long term, failing to take a break from business can be harmful to you, your family and your business.

Sage have compiled a guide which gives you tips on how to have a holiday without abandoning your business. The guide takes you through the steps you need to take to give you reassurance that you can relax knowing your business is taken care of.

How to balance business and the summer break

Work using the Cloud

Manage employees and holiday time

Create a work life balance

Be ready to return to work

Click the cover below to get our free e-guide, or click here if you’re viewing on mobile: