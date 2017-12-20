How to stay on top of your cashflow and boost your profits
A small business can fail for many reasons of course, but poor cash flow remains one of the main causes of problems and also the major cause for small business failure.
Managing money in and out of your business is a vital skill: 82 per cent of failed businesses close because of cash flow problems. But by taking control of when to pay invoices and when you receive money means you can turn your cash flow around and build a sustainable business.
This helpful guide from Sage will provide you with top cash flow tips to help you manage your business finances better than ever:
- Credit control
- Sales forecasting
- Cutting unnecessary costs and spend
- Negotiating good terms with suppliers
- Managing stock
- Don’t tie up cash
- Keep on good terms with lenders
- Invoice discounting
- Spotting the warning signs
- Being realistic about your business
Source: Sage