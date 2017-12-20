How to stay on top of your cashflow and boost your profits

Check out these top tips for business success

A small business can fail for many reasons of course, but poor cash flow remains one of the main causes of problems and also the major cause for small business failure.

Managing money in and out of your business is a vital skill: 82 per cent of failed businesses close because of cash flow problems. But by taking control of when to pay invoices and when you receive money means you can turn your cash flow around and build a sustainable business.

This helpful guide from Sage will provide you with top cash flow tips to help you manage your business finances better than ever:

Credit control

Sales forecasting

Cutting unnecessary costs and spend

Negotiating good terms with suppliers

Managing stock

Don’t tie up cash

Keep on good terms with lenders

Invoice discounting

Spotting the warning signs

Being realistic about your business

Click the cover below to get our free e-guide, or click here if you’re viewing on mobile: