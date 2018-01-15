How to prepare for an overseas business trip

Checklist

Before you go on your business trip, it is important that you do your research to help get a better knowledge on the things you will need to bring with you, as well as tips and tricks to ensure your travel goes as smoothly as possible. Here are five ways to prepare for an overseas business trip.

Check your passport

The first and most important step to take is checking your passport is in date. If you are a frequent traveller, your passport should be valid, however, it is important to check and ensure that you have at least six months of validity before you travel. It is also advisable to check the policies of the country you are visiting, as they may not issue you a visa depending on when your passport is due to expire. If you need to renew or replace your passport, it is important you do this as soon as possible, as the entire process can take 4-6 weeks.

What to pack

Knowing what to pack for your business trip is vital to ensure you have everything you need and do not miss out on any necessities. The length of your trip should be reflected in the amount of luggage you take. If your trip is only for a few days, it might be worth only taking hand luggage with you. You will be able to take the essentials, but make sure that you read up on what you can and cannot take with you, as well as any luggage restrictions to eliminate the risk of paying extra charges.

Itinerary

Having a well-planned itinerary will ensure your business trip is successful. Your itinerary should be planned well in advance and be able to give you a well-balanced structure for your trip. Depending on the nature of your work, you may be attending a lot of meetings, so it is important to space them throughout the day in case of any meetings overrunning.

Learning protocol

Learning the protocol of the country you are visiting can be incredibly beneficial and will ensure you present a professional manner throughout. Many countries vary in how their working day is run, so take this into account before you travel and be more aware. Also, body language and gestures can differ compared to the UK, so ensure you are up to date with the protocol and maintain a friendly and positive attitude.

Parking

If you plan to leave your car at the airport, it is worth looking into how much it will cost for your stay. Obviously, for each different airport there will be different services available, but for the most part the bigger UK airports will offer a range of different services.

If you need any more tips on how to prepare for an overseas business trip, there are plenty of websites online that will be able to assist you with your needs and give you all the information you need to ensure you have a successful trip abroad.