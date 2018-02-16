How to green clean these seven kitchen appliances

Read on for efficient and unharmful suggestions

Green cleaning becomes more popular with every day. Many people choose nature-friendly cleaning options, due to the presence of chemicals in the cleaning products on the market. As you probably already know, chemicals are bad for your health, but they are no good to your home either. Many of them can cause damages to your home surfaces, appliances, pipes, etc. The way to clean your kitchen is not only one, and natural products come in handy with this task as well. The appliances and areas of your kitchen, which you should know how to properly clean with nature-friendly cleaning products, are not just two or three. Here is our list of seven kitchen appliances and areas, which can be green cleaned just as efficiently as with chemicals-based products and will definitely not have a harmful effect neither on the surfaces, nor to your health!

Microwave

You’ve probably already heard the trick with the lemon, but we ought to ourselves to mention it one more time. Fill half a bowl with water and squeeze the juice from one lemon in it. Put the lemon in the mixture and microwave it for up to 3 minutes on high power. After that let it sit for five minutes and do not open the door. When you do open it, wipe the ceiling and the walls and finally – the floor of your microwave. Don’t forget to wipe the door. If there are any stubborn spots – use a cloth, wet from the lemon water. Scrub the spots until they are gone.

Oven

One of the hardest-to-clean kitchen appliances is the oven. If you prepare your food at home, then you are probably familiar with how greasy the oven can get and how difficult can it be to properly and thoroughly clean it. Forget about expensive and toxic oven cleaners, because we have a natural solution for this cleaning problem. You definitely have heard of vinegar and baking soda’s cleaning powers. Truth is that they are real and are quite suitable for cleaning and maintaining the surface of your oven. To clean build up grease on your oven floor – sprinkle it with baking soda and spray it with water. Leave the soda overnight, but don’t forget to spray water every now and then, to keep the baking soda moisturised. On the next day – scrub the floor with a tool that will not damage the surface and the grease will be gone. For the walls of your oven, use a mixture of equal parts vinegar and water and wipe them with a sponge. Remember to regularly wipe your oven with pure vinegar, if you want to prevent the building up of grease. If you want to keep its floor safe, then put a sheet of aluminum foil and you will be perfectly fine.

Refrigerator & freezer

Keeping your refrigerator and freezer clean is essential to your food’s state. First of all, you should remember to regularly check the expiration dates not only on the products you already have, but also on their labels before you purchase them. Make sure not to leave expired food in both your refrigerator and freezer and when something doesn’t look good – simply throw it in the garbage. For the cleaning of your refrigerator and freezer, baking soda again comes to rescue the dirty surfaces. Make a mixture of salt and baking soda and use a sponge to scrub and clean the refrigerator’s surfaces. For even better results – use vinegar and a sponge to wipe the whole interior surfaces of these appliances.

Coffee maker

Waking up with that priceless cup of coffee every morning has its price. You cannot allow yourself to have a coffee maker and not take care of it. If you want to prolong its lifespan, then you should regularly clean it and make sure your coffee doesn’t taste funny. Vinegar is the simple cleaning agent which you will use for the cleaning of your coffee maker. Start with emptying the carafe of the appliance and rinse it. Make sure there is no coffee left in it and use it to measure equal parts of vinegar and water, which then pour in the water chamber. Make sure it is completely filled, before you run a brew cycle. Stop the cycle at the middle and let the appliance sit like this for up to sixty minutes. After that, let it continue the cycle. The final part of the cleaning of your coffee maker is to make sure the mixture of vinegar and water is out and pour only water in the chamber. Run a brew cycle several times (not more than four) and remember to let the appliance cool a little between the cycles. Wash the removable parts (including the filter) with warm water and dishwashing agent and then reassemble the coffee maker. Wipe the surfaces and it will be perfectly ready to provide you with a delicious cup of coffee right away!

Dishwasher

Even the dishwasher needs a thorough cleaning every now and then. Pour some vinegar in a bowl and place it on the top rack of your dishwasher before calling end of tenancy cleaners. Run a cycle on the highest temperature and then run a second one, but sprinkle baking soda all over its floor. With these two cycles you get a perfectly cleaned dishwasher. Don’t forget to pay some attention to the silverware rack, heating coils and drain.

Washing machine

Another cleaning appliance that needs a good cleaning every few months. Run an empty cycle with vinegar only. Depending on the type of your washing machine stop the cycle in the middle. If it is a front-loading machine, you don’t need to stop the cycle, but if it is a top-loading – stop it for an hour, which will allow the vinegar do its work. The second cycle should be, again, with baking soda on the highest temperature and power of your washing machine. The second cycle doesn’t need to be interrupted. And there you go – perfectly cleaned dishwasher and washing machine!

Sinks & drains

Although the sink is not quite a kitchen appliance, you should remember to clean it regularly, including the drains. Sinks can be perfectly cleaned with some vinegar and baking soda, just like ovens and refrigerators. Drains, however, require a little bit more attention. First of all, you should install a garbage disposal to your sink. The more food enters your drains, the more problems might occur. Also, washing greasy dishes and tools, might cause problems too. The way to clean your drains is definitely not with chemicals-based cleaning solutions. While they make sure the drains are cleaned, they can cause pipe destruction over the years, and you definitely don’t want to have similar problems. One way to make sure your drains are cleaned is to pour baking soda in them and add vinegar. If possible, cover the drain and let it sit like this for about half an hour. After that pour boiling water in it and you will have a freshly cleaned drain.