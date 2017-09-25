How to get clear skin in 5 steps

There is so much skincare advice out there and that makes it hard to figure out the perfect skincare routine. Different skin types require different products and techniques, whether you have oily skin, dry skin or normal skin. However, there are still several important steps that are universal and can be used with skin types. Each of these steps work together to help you achieve clear skin.

Cleanse

At Top Doctors website you can find experts in dermatologyand they will tell you that cleansing your skin is one of the most important things you can do for it. Ideally, you should cleanse both in the morning and at night, using an upward circular motion to lower the incidence of wrinkles. It’s also vital to choose a cleanser that is designed for your skin type.

Tone

There is some debate about whether toner is a necessary tool for skincare, but the product does work to clear pores and balance the pH levels of your skin. The best time to use toner is immediately after washing your face, when your skin is still a bit damp.

Exfoliate

Over time, dead skin cells tend to build up on the surface of your skin, leading to acne and dullness. You can fight this by exfoliating on a regular basis. You can safely exfoliate up to three times per week, using a gentle scrub for your skin. You may have to experiment with exfoliating products to find the one that works best for you.

Moisturize

The best dermatologist in London will tell you that moisturizing your skin is just as important as cleansing it. Again, it’s important to choose a moisturizer that is designed for your skin type. This helps lock in moisture and provides a barrier between your skin and your environment. When applying moisturizer, use gently upward motions and be careful with the area around your eyes. You might consider using a cream dedicated for night and day as well.

Sunscreen

Damage from the sun can lead to wrinkles, age spots and skin cancer. For that reason, it’s absolutely vital that you wear sunscreen every single day. For your regular daily routine, SPF 15 is a good choice. If you plan to be outside for more than a few minutes, wear an SPF of at least 30 and re-apply it every couple of hours.

In addition to these daily steps, make sure you see your dermatologist at least once a year for a skin check. This helps you detect issues that you might not have noticed and ensures healthy skin for a lifetime. A yearly skin check also allows your dermatologist to looks for signs of skin cancer.

Proper skincare is important for anyone and starting with these 5 basic steps is a good place to start. If you have additional skincare concerns, such as eczema or sensitive skin, you may need to add other steps to your routine. Your dermatologist can help you create the perfect skincare regime for you.