How to boost your confidence ready for that big interview

Read on for some pointers

It doesn’t matter if it’s your first ever interview or your 12th – it never gets easier. Putting yourself in the spotlight can make you feel extremely vulnerable, especially when seated in front of industry professionals who know their field of work inside and out. However, every interviewee is in your shoes, all looking for a way to calm the nerves and boost their confidence leading up to an interview, and we have all the top tips that you need below.

Plan your outfit the night before

First impressions are everything, and the first thing that your interviewer will notice about you is the way that you’ve decided to present yourself, however your appearance can also be a huge confidence boost for yourself too. For some, a session of Botox or a direct hair implantation is what they need in order to boost their confidence and make them feel presentable, whereas others are happy with a simple smart outfit. Regardless of the category you fit into, always prepare your outfit and style in advance, as there’s nothing worse than waking up and realising your favourite formal attire is amongst the washing, or that you’re having a bad hair day!

Know your resume inside & out

A large part of boosting confidence is reassuring yourself that you’re well organised and prepared, but you can only do this effectively if you actually have organised and prepared. Before heading into an interview, know your resume like the back of your hand, as there’s nothing more confidence-shattering than being asked a question about yourself based on your resume, and not knowing the answer. Of course, before you memorise your entire resume, read over it to ensure that it’s of the highest possible standard, as this is going to set you further apart from other applicants.

Give yourself a pep talk

They say that talking to yourself is the first sign of madness, and that many of us are our own worst enemy – but you can also be your best friend, too. In order to boost your confidence before your big interview, it’s never a bad idea to sit yourself in front of a mirror and give yourself a pep talk, especially when there’s nobody else around to do it for you. Recite anything you already know about the company you’re applying for, and then continue to praise and give yourself the confidence you need in order to feel empowered and ready when you walk into the interview room – you’ve got this!

Humanise the process

It’s easy to walk into an interview process and feel as though the interviewer is there to trip you up and make you look like a fool, but you simply can’t have this mind set before walking into an interview. In fact, your potential employer will genuinely want to know about your hobbies and interests within the industry, as well as your skills and what you can bring to the company. Remember that while you’re trying to find a job, they’re trying to find the ideal candidate for the role, so they’re going to try their hardest to see the potential in people, as opposed to immediately shutting you down.

Even if you complete every confidence-boosting task on the planet, you’re still going to feel those small twitches of nerves before an interview, but it’s best to focus on your greatest assets and your suitability for the role you’ve applied for. Good luck!