Five apps to survive remote working on a #SnowDay

Check these out

We’ve all suffered from the inescapable anxiety caused by being disconnected from work during an unexpected work from home day, especially when important tasks and deadlines loom. Luckily, there are a myriad of apps available that can keep Londoners organised and on track during those times you urgently need to check into work.

If the snow day snuck up on you and you’ve got a few things to finish before you can check out for the weekend, try out a few of these popular business apps that can help you stay connected no matter where you are.

GoToMyPC

With this app, you can eliminate the separation anxiety you often experience while being away from your desktop while traveling. This remote access tool allows you to log-in to your Mac or PC from any device. Once the app is installed it’s easy to access your programs, files or applications from anywhere.

TripIt

Worrying about whether you’ll make a last minute work travel trip? The first step to a successful and organised trip is the ability to keep your itinerary in order, especially when you’re heading to multiple destinations. Simply email all your trip confirmation emails to TripIt and it will create an easy to read itinerary accessible from any device.

Google Drive

Have you ever been happily working away from home but realised you forgot to send an important document to a team member before you left yesterday? Store your documents in Google Drive for easy sharing and collaboration among teams. You even have the ability to edit or share documents if you need to jump in to help on a last-minute project.

Asana

Despite being out of office, deadlines can still impend your ability to sit back and relax. Asana gives you the ability to manage projects from anywhere in the world. Track your team’s progress from start to finish and send reminders to keep teammates responsible for their to do lists – even when you’re on the go.

GoToMeeting

GoToMeeting is a great tool when you need to duck out early, but can’t miss that last meeting of the day. With desktop and mobile apps, you can take a audio or video call from your home office while you pack, or your phone while you sit in that inevitable traffic. Either way, you won’t miss a thing.