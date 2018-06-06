Finding the best UK online casino sites in 2018

Let’s find out!

People from the UK enjoy playing casino games - whether that’s in a traditional, land-based casino or online. For some, the convenience of the home without the whole casino hype is the preferred way to get in on the action. But how do you go about choosing an online casino? What about the best online casinos in the UK? Well let’s find out! We’ll go over some basic criteria that will allow us to identify good casinos and help you make informative and decisive choices.

First things first

It really goes without saying, but the first and most important thing, is that you need to be looking at websites which have a UK gambling license. Why? Because it is the only way to make sure you’re in the clear. Even though UK laws allow online casinos to operate, they still need to have licenses and fully comply with said regulations.

What to look for when choosing a UK online casino

There are a number of things that can be used as a ranking factor when we’re comparing online casinos. Those factors are further explored through various methods and techniques like anonymous reviews by consumers, play-testing, customer experience, etc. Here’s a list of key points to look out for when choosing an online casino for players in the UK.

Casino policy

There are a vast number of online casinos out there, and this makes it pretty challenging to distinguish the good ones from the bad ones. One of the most important things to look out for when making a decision, is to actually review the casino’s policies on playing games, making deposits and withdrawing money. If something in there feels off, then it’s best to skip it and move on to finding a new place to play online.

Good online casinos will clearly show all the information you need, in a clear and concise manner. But that’s not always the case. There are signs of firms that even though may have a license to operate in the UK, are still suspected to be breaking consumer law and not fully complying by regulations issued by the government.

Customer support

Online casinos that rank highly ensure you have a 24/7 phone line or e-mail support for any misunderstandings or questions you may want to ask. UK operators like William Hill and Ladbrokes are great example, as they known for their availability and professionalism at addressing different customer inquiries.

Gaming software

Casino’s gaming software must be user-friendly, intuitive, with a functional interface and a nicely formed layout. If the online casino offers a desktop app besides their website, they need to consider different computing platforms, and provide apps supported by the most common desktop and mobile operating systems like Windows, MacOS, Linux and Android.

Playtech and Microgaming are one of the best software platforms for online casinos, and they are used by many popular UK operators. Playtech offers an instant play 65-game Flash version or a downloadable program that has around 200 games. Microgaming is also available as a downloaded version with more than 500 games, or as an instant app with a little less than 300 games.

Game selection

Good online casinos offer many different types of games that come in various shapes and forms. This way, they are making sure that customers can have their pick from a large pool of games. The game selection should include a little bit of everything: from different types of slot machines, all the way to roulette, poker, blackjack, and baccarat. Ladbrokes for example, has more than 400 types of arcade and table games.

Sign up bonus

If a casino provides new players with incentives like free spins or bonuses, it means that it really cares about its customers, and ranks highly among the top online casinos. That’s why the sign up bonus is one of the most convenient ways to welcome new players. UK’s William Hill has a welcome bonus that can get as high as £300, depending on your deposit.

It is important to note that not all bonuses can be collected immediately. Sometimes, players can collect bonuses after completing a specific number of hours spent at the tables, or after accruing a huge number of credits.

Deposits and withdrawals

Deposit options are another important aspect. Online casinos must offer a great choice of reliable deposit options, such as debit or credit cards, prepaid cards, PayPal, or other e-wallet payment processors. This way, they’re ensuring that customers can manage deposits and make withdrawals to their preferred bank.

Needless to say, every player wants to withdraw their money as soon as possible. That’s why any decent online casino must support different cashout options - period. This means paying out via cheque, e-wallets, wire and instant bank transfers. It’s important that all transactions are processed within 24 hours and don’t contain hidden clauses and withdrawal limits.

This pretty much sums it up. These are great starting points that could serve you as a basic framework of what and where to look the next time you’re choosing an online casino.