Ever considered being a supply teacher?

Supply teaching is a great way to readdress that work-life balance. For those new to the industry it’s a way to dip your toe in before committing to a permanent position. If you can forgo the regular salary and the routine, there are loads of great reasons to become a supply teacher.

Flexibility, autonomy and variety being just some. There is also a high demand for supply teachers with over 7,000 jobs listed on a popular job website as of today, 28 November.

It’s also a great way to earn as you learn helping you support your studies relate to education. Teaching is also a great source of learning for your studies.

Here are a few essentials to consider if you do decide to take the plunge.