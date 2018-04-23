Read over these ecommerce video production best practices

One of the most useful tools ever adopted by ecommerce, the product video combines all the elements of a compelling landing page into one easily digestible format. With a video you can show a shopper the key benefits of a product in practical use. With creative lighting, editing and graphics, you can also convey your style, attitudes and values—drawing the shopper in even farther.

Keep this in mind as you read over these ecommerce video production best practices.

Pre-production planning prevents problems

Your first step should always be the development of a production plan. Consider the key features of your product and how you want to depict them. Aim to answer any key questions your customers might have and overcome any objections as well. Show as many different variations of the product as possible and above all, demonstrate its efficacy by showing it in use.

Decide upon a presentation style

The beauty of video is it gives you a wide range of choices in terms of how you can present information. The problem with video is it gives you a wide range of choices in terms of how you can present information. Here, it’s useful to have a good handle on the nature of your product, your target audience and the context within which the video will usually be viewed. If it’s on a computer screen and audio is likely to be muted, you’ll want the imagery to convey as much information as possible—supported by explanatory graphics. Meanwhile, an on-camera host or demonstrator can help humanize a complex product. Another way to go is with voiceover narration. Before you decide, look at a number of videos about products similar to yours to decide which will be most effective.

Develop your script

Once your presentation style is set, this will inform you of the way your script needs to be written. Remember, these words will be spoken, so it should sound like one person conversing with another one. For product videos, a short introduction giving an overview of the product should come first, then you’ll depict the key benefits. Focus on benefits rather than features, so people can see themselves using the product. This is especially true when you’re selling beauty products from home. You want to demonstrate the product in use, so viewers can learn how to apply it while also understanding how it benefits them. Draw up a shot list against your script once it’s complete so you can match images to the words. Make sure your script includes a strong call to action.

Gather and inventory essential elements

Before you start shooting, use the shot list to help you get everything you’ll need to complete the video in hand. This means all products you’ll use, models, on-camera talent, voiceover artists, graphics, music and any pre-existing video clips you might want to edit into your production. Inventory these elements against your script and your shot list to be sure you have every line of the narrative covered in an effective manner. Once you’re satisfied you have everything you’ll need, you can schedule and execute the shoot and the editing session. Conducting your audit before you start recording gives you the option of shooting to cover anything you’re lacking before you get into editing and realize you’re missing a key shot.

Adhering to these ecommerce video production best practices will help you get your video done efficiently and at less expense. The real key here is planning effectively. Ultimately, the thoroughness of your pre-production effort will always determine the ease with which your video comes together. So take your time, pull everything together and then go at it. You’ll achieve much better results.