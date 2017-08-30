Business speech writing: 10 Tips to give a professional performance

Top tips to ensure professional presentation

When you are preparing for a professional speech, you have a lot to worry about. You might think the content is important and it is. Your performance is a critical factor as well. How well or how poorly you present yourself and the information is a big deal.

Luckily, we have a number of tips that you can use to stay professional throughout a presentation. These are specifically for anyone who is writing and giving a business speech, but they can be used for any content area.

10 Tips to Give a Professional Performance

Use an attention-getter: Every great speech begins with something that gets your attention. This might be a story or a shocking fact. Whatever you choose to use, make sure it captivates your audience. This will keep them engaged from the very start.

Practice: You might be tempted to wing a speech, but you should practice as much as possible. This will help you be more comfortable with the content. You will appear to be an expert on the topic, which is one of the goals.

Be enthusiastic: When you’re speaking, imagine that you are talking about the most interesting content you have ever learned about. This might not be the case, but your audience will be more engaged if you are. Very few audience members want to hear a boring presentation.

Use visual aids: If you are trying to pitch an idea or suggest a new strategy, it’s important to show your audience what it will look like. If possible, find videos, pictures, and charts to illustrate what the plan will be like in action.

Give your audience a call to action: You don’t want your audience to passively listen to your presentation. You should try to get them involved during and after the speech. Tell them what you want them to do after they listen to your presentation.

Be prepared: There is nothing worse than a presenter who is not prepared for their speech. Make sure you have all of your visual aids, notes, handouts, and other materials ready to go. Your guests won’t appreciate it if you’re shuffling through papers as they arrive.

Dress to impress: If you show up in an old T-shirt, you won’t be taken seriously. It’s important to dress professionally. In addition to your outfit, make sure your hair and makeup look well-done. A professional presentation can be ruined by an unprofessional outfit.

Use slideshows sparingly: While you should provide your audience with examples of your idea in action, you should be cautious when this includes a PowerPoint. A presentation tool like this can be helpful in showcasing your ideas. You should do more than flip through a series of slides. Make sure that your content is covered in your words and in other handouts.

Ask for feedback: Depending on who sees your presentation, you can ask for feedback. This can be from your boss or a colleague. It doesn’t have to be too involved either. Some simple notes and suggestions can go a long way.

Reflect: If possible, you can record your own presentation. When you get home, watch the presentation and take notes on what you need to improve. If you can’t take a video of your speech, you can still think or write about what went wrong and what went right. This will help you make changes to your next speech.

These tips shouldn’t be implemented overnight or all at once. It’s okay to take things slowly and add a couple of them each time that you present. Some might be more important or relevant to you than others, so keep that in mind as well.

Video Examples of Perfect Speeches

Sometimes, it can be helpful to see these tips in action. We have a small list of some perfect examples of speeches for you to take a look at. You can try to imitate these techniques and take notes of additional skills to learn.

Example #1: Examples of Attention Getters

This video shows some of the best attention-getters from several different speeches. You can use these attention-getters to come up with your own to draw your audience in. As you watch this video, pay attention to how each hook keeps you engaged and makes you want to keep watching.

Example #2: How to Start Business by Rob Dahm

This video shows an example of how you can get your audience’s attention with a personal story. He makes plenty of eye contact with the audience. Throughout his speech, he mentions that he is here to help others with his experience. Notice that he is dressed professionally, which helps the audience to take him seriously. He had practiced this speech and seemed very comfortable presenting it.

As you can see, there are a variety of ways that you can keep your speech interesting. You need to be an effective speaker and communicator if you want to advance further in your career. This can also help you to get opportunities to give more speeches and to create even more connections.

An unprofessional performance can cost you your overall reputation in the workplace or lead to unsuccessful projects.

If you keep practicing and following these suggestions, you will go further and make major changes in your business career. Look for additional videos for extra guidance. You can also search for examples of bad speeches to see what you should change in your own presentations.

Or, if you find speech writing a too tough task, turn to a custom speech writing service to get a professional sample that will show you how a perfect speech has to be written.


