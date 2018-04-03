Business cards you’re best marketing tool Is essential for your success

So what are the benefits of using business cards?

Business cards still matter because our memory sucks. How many times have you met someone, spent most of the conversation thinking of what to say so you don’t sound stupid, then promptly forget their name when it’s all over?

A business card is a road map to opportunity. It could lead you to a great new job, a great business partnership, or simply help your business make money. Think of a situation where you you’ve got your networking pants on and you’re looking to benefit your business by making contacts. Suddenly, you notice someone that could be a potential client. What do you do? You introduce yourself and describe what you do, but at some point, you’ll need to hand off your contact information. A business card saves you time and makes you look professional. You’re not fumbling around with a pen to scribble your e-mail address on a cocktail napkin, and you also give them a sense that this isn’t your first rodeo.

Business cards are a small investment that could help your company reap huge financial benefits.

How much does it cost to purchase a business card? No matter if its $10 or $100, it's much cheaper than the automated email marketing system that you'd have to pay for if you didn't have Business cards, and it also eliminates the constant costs associated with hiring someone to design and update your website.

Business cards are personalized direct marketing tools that can’t be replaced by technology.

There is nothing like face-to-face interaction. Seeing someone smile, being able to read their body language, and sharing common interests is something that can’t be replaced by technology. Everyone wants to know the best tips for email marketing, but don’t forget that Business cards can be one of the most powerful tools in your business kit. Why? It’s personal.

The digital age has made everyone want to become an expert digital marketer, but nothing seals the deal like exchanging a business card after a great conversation. When you attend a networking event, your business card is the first gift that you give to someone. Who doesn’t feel good when they receive free gifts at events? You can guarantee that your company name will enter the mind of the business card recipient as soon as they look at the card. They might even say, “This must be a great company if you work there.”

Business cards create brand ambassadors, at no additional cost.

Any holder of your business card becomes a brand ambassador for your company. So, if you give your employees, leaders, clients, and new friends (those you meet while taking a Starbucks coffee break) a business card, you will have hundreds of people who can attest to the quality of services that the company offers.

Once information is given to someone, you don’t have to wait on snail mail for others to receive it. Information travels fast in the digital age-one mention on social media and thousands of people can access it with the click of a button. You essentially have people spreading the word about your business at no additional cost just because you graced them with a business card. Now, that’s business strategy of the 21st century.

