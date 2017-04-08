Betting sites to go big on offers for Grand National 2018

Will you have a flutter?

Betting Sites has teamed up with big name bookmakers such as Ladbrokes & Coral to offer tremendous offers for the 2018 running of the Grand National.

With an exciting line up of horses it’s expected that over 75 percent of the people in the UK will place a bet, be it on their mobile phone, laptop or the traditional way of popping into a local betting shop.

Online betting has grown rapidly over the past 6 years and Betting Sites is set to offer their own fantastic deal by offering a £10 betting voucher for any betting site to verified users of their free Betting Sites Plus membership.

Betting Sites is the ultimate online betting directory for UK regulated and authorised betting sites and services.

Betting Sites provide unbiased and accurate information and reviews on bookmakers, betting exchanges, spread betting brokers, and all other betting site services.