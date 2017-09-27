Best electric cars on sale in 2018

Read on for more

Transportation is one of the biggest reasons for environmental pollution. Due to increase in pollution and the ever-increasing fuel prices, people are gradually shifting from gasoline-powered vehicles to eco-friendly vehicles, i.e., electric cars. Electric cars are not only environmental friendly but also more efficient than the traditional gasoline-powered cars. They are the future of a cleaner mode of motor transportation.

Gone are the days when customers had limited options for electric cars, which were exorbitantly overpriced and gave below-average performance. In the recent years, electric cars have shown continuous improvement in their performance, while their prices have gone down to affordable levels. All the major players like BMW, Ford, Renault, Citroen, Volkswagen, and Hyundai/Kia have entered the electric car market with an aggressive approach.

The government is also giving an incentive in the form of $7,500 federal tax credit to new electric car buyers. However, purchasing a used electric car is also equally economical and can be a good investment if you do not want to spend much. At Hertz Rent2Buy, after an extensive research on all the electric cars available in the market for their performance and affordability, we have penned down the best ones for the year 2018:

BMW i3: This four-seater electric vehicle (EV) with unusual exteriors surely is a head turner. It goes 0 to 62 mph in 7.3 seconds. With its 125 mileage range, BMW interiors, regenerative braking, and light steering, i3 tops the chart.

Renault Zoe: This is the fourth zero-emission Renault model and, by far, the best one. With zero emission powertrain, well-furnished interiors, good performance, and an affordable price, the hatchback Zoe is a treat to drive. Its 0 to 30 mph acceleration in 4 seconds and 250 mile range make Zoe enter this list.

Nissan Leaf: This EV hatchback from Nissan is a perfect blend of design and comfort. Leaf has a top speed of 89 mph and accelerates from 0 to 60 mph in 11.5 seconds. It’s a great city car and can manage 124 miles on a single charge.

Tesla Model S: Tesla is an impeccable combination of luxury, speed, and eco-friendly. And the Tesla Model S brings luxury to an electric car. Its smart autopilot mode gives you a break from driving on the highways. It can go from 0 to 60 mph in 2.5 seconds and has mile range of 208. Although Tesla Model S is expensive, it’s worth every penny.

Hyundai Iconiq: Hyundai Iconiq is a family electric car as it is spacious, comfortable, and a perfect cruiser. With a fast acceleration of 0 to 62 mph within 10 seconds, Iconiq should definitely be on your list.

So, fasten your seatbelt and get ready for a drive in your high-performance eco-friendly electric car.