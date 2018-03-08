Are you ready for a new car – tips you can use and what to do with your old vehicle

Read on for more details

When you first purchase your vehicle, all you can think about is the great times ahead. Your car is shiny, new, has all the latest gadgets and toys, and runs like a dream. Unfortunately, cars don’t last forever, and eventually, the amount of maintenance and repairs needed on a vehicle outweigh its worth. If you’ve gotten to the point where it’s time to invest in a new vehicle, then you’re going to want to check out these tips, including what to do with your current vehicle.

Begin with research online

Before you go heading to the nearest dealer to start looking around, it’s a good idea to start with online research as you will find useful articles about getting the best deals for your car. When you’re standing in a dealer’s showroom, it’s very easy to be persuaded by the newness of all the vehicles and end up signing a deal you may later on regret. Conducting research online gives you a chance to really think about what you want and need, so you can find the perfect vehicle.

While doing your research you can start to think about the answers to a few important questions which are:

How do you plan to use your vehicle, is it for commuting purposes mostly?

How far will you drive each day?

How much space do you need in the vehicle?

What features are important to you?

How important is fuel economy?

What is your budget?

What is your budget for car insurance?

The answers to these questions will help to narrow down the options of makes and models.

Read consumer reports and reviews

Once you come up with a list of possible makes and models you are interested in, it’s a good idea to check out recent consumer reports, reviews, and safety ratings for those vehicles. Again, it’s a way of narrowing down your options even further.

Opt for a reputable car dealership

Now that you feel like you’ve got a solid list of potential vehicles, it’s time to head to a car dealership so that you can take those models out for a test drive. Don’t put pressure on yourself to buy the first thing you drive. Instead, think of it as more research.

When picking a dealership to visit, look for one that has a good solid reputation and has been in the business for a while. Make it clear to the salesperson that you aren’t interested in buying right now, but you would like to learn more about a particular model and take it out for a drive.

It’s pretty much a given that the salesperson will try to pressure you into making a deal, feeding you lines that this vehicle has other people looking at it, this is the best deal they can offer and the deal won’t last, and you won’t find this pricing anywhere else. Again, don’t feel pressured to give in these are just the sales tactics.

Never go for the first deal

When you are ready to buy, it’s also important not to give into the first deal. Car salespeople are notorious for trying to get the most money possible out of customers, so what this means is that you want to negotiate. That may mean taking money off the purchase price, throwing in extra features for free, or offering a lower financing/leasing rate. If you aren’t happy with the deal they are giving you, then you need to be willing to walk away.

What about your old vehicle

So, now that you’re ready to purchase that new vehicle, what happens with your old car? If it’s only a few years old and still in relatively good shape, then you’ll want to check with the car dealership about a trade-in price. What this means is that you will be selling your old vehicle to the car dealership when you purchase a new vehicle. Keep in mind the trade-in value tends to be much lower than what you might be able to get if you were to try to sell it on your own.

This brings us to the next option – selling the car on your own. Selling your vehicle can bring you more money than trading it in, but it can also be stressful and time-consuming. You’ll need to list it, answer questions, offer test drives, and be willing to negotiate your price.

If your car is really old and in poor shape, then the best plan may be to scrap your car. If you want to know what the best price for scrapping my car is, check out scrapcarnetwork.org. Scrap Car Network allows you to get a quote online, so you’ll know exactly what you can get for it. They’ll also come and collect the vehicle making the process practically hassle free.

Finding the perfect car takes work

Finding the perfect car isn’t something you want to rush into. Instead, take your time, do your research, and don’t feel pressured to make a quick on-the-spot decision.