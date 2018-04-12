A guide to viewing student accommodation in London

What to look out for

Are you going to be moving to London this year as a new student? At the top, your checklist should be finding the ideal student accommodation. It is widely known that prices in London are far more expensive than in the rest of the United Kingdom and so you will want to ensure that you are getting a great property and are not going to uncover any nasty surprises, especially when you are paying large amounts of money for it.

Here, we are taking you through what you should be looking for in student accommodation in order to make an informed decision about whether this is the right property for you.

Be prepared

Before you start booking in your student accommodation London viewings, you will need to make sure that you are fully prepared. The first thing to do is ensure that you download and print off a housing viewing checklist to remind you of all the important questions that you need to ask and you will also need to remember to take your camera with you too. Don’t be shy at viewings and ask all of the questions that you want as this will be where you will be spending most of your time for at least your first student year. Furthermore, before you start looking for properties you will also want to establish whether you want to find a property directly through a landlord or via a letting agency. When you use an agency, you will get an added extra layer of security as they will act as the middleman between you and your landlord, ensuring that everything is legal and done by the book.

What to look out for in student accommodation

When you are attending flat viewings, there are certain things that you will need to be looking out for that may be a warning signal. With some student accommodation, they can be poorly maintained and suffer from things such as damp, which can smell extremely bad and make your living conditions unpleasant to live in. It is also a good idea to look out for unwelcome pests such as mice, fruit flies and slugs.

Location

When choosing your accommodation in London, location plays an important factor and you will want to make sure that you are living somewhere that is close to your new university or college. There will always be lots of options for you to choose from and so you will need to decide whether you want to be right next door to the university or a little further away but close to transport links.

Security

Finally, the last thing you will need to take into consideration when looking at flats is their safety and security. Some areas of London will generally be safer than others according to statistics but no matter where you are, you will want to make sure that the flat doors and main building doors are adequately secure and that there is also a burglar alarm system in place.

London accommodation can be found online, so you can narrow down your search from your current city of residence before making the big move!