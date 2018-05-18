A first timer’s guide to London

Know the following if you want to be blend in

If you always dreamt of visiting London and are about to fulfill it, then congratulations for the big win. But you need to learn some important facts before you start your journey. The city has rich culture and history, and you need to know the following bits if you want to be blend in.

Don’t confuse Tower Bridge for London Bridge

Most people confuse these famous landmarks; Tower Bridge is next to the Tower of London - often mistaken by tourists as London Bridge. London Bridge is actually the next Bridge up, and also the best place to view Tower Bridge. Remember this on your trip, and you won’t make this common mistake.

Watch the weather

Londoners are well practised at planning for all 4 seasons in one day! but the weather is never extreme, so don’t worry too much; it won’t distract you from the sights. But certainly carry a wet weather layer or keep a small umbrella to hand, even in the summer there can be sporadic downpours of rain. The city experiences a vast increase in visitors throughout July and August as these are the warmest months.

Prepare travel documents

No surprise, you need a passport to travel to England and visa. So, you better register with the overseas embassy or department of state. Prepare your documents and keep the copy with you all the time if you don’t want any trouble.

Arrival

You can travel to London by any means you like whether its air, road or a ferry. Well, where you travel from and how much time you have will dominate this decision. But you need to do some prep work to make sure you don’t have any surprises waiting once you get there.

Our advice, contact a security company in London and make all necessary arrangements before your arrival. It will help you have a pleasant experience.

Basic etiquettes

People in London are generally helpful and polite. But you may have a different experience if you invade their personal space, or are loud and obnoxious. So, be responsible and obey their road rules like standing right on Underground escalators, keep your music volume low and use please and thank you very often.

Take advantage of free stuff

Yes, living or traveling in the city can be very expensive. But you don’t need to spend a buck every time you want to visit somewhere nice in the city. There are tons of stuff you can do here that won’t cost you a dime.

For starters, you can visit the Camden Market, Borough Market, and Portobello Market. Unless you aren’t buying stuff, this shouldn’t cost you much. The next stop is streets of Shoreditch. You will be surprised to know that some of the best gardens and museums around the city don’t cost you much.

Learn military time

A culture shock here, many signs or advertisements around the city use military time. So if you don’t know what it is, it’s time to brush up your knowledge because this might make or break your London experience.

Imagine you booked a show at 9:30 in military time and you show up at 9:30 PM. It will be the most embarrassing thing, not to mention a great waste of your money. So get along with military time.