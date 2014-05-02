5 Reasons why looking good at work is important

Being presentable at work is important

Regardless of whether you have a strict uniform to wear, or your office is a little more lenient, ensuring that you’re presentable for work is highly important. Whether you decide to splash out and have the best facial Richmond has to offer, or you regularly visit the salon to get a luxurious blow dry, taking the time and effort to look good within the office certainly won’t go unnoticed, and you could even find yourself highly benefitting from it! Here’s how.

You only get one first impression

Of course, once you’ve been working at a company for quite some time, you’ll be well past the first impression stage, but you’ll still have new clients to tend to, as well as new employees joining the company! First impressions really are everything when working for a business, and if you conduct yourself in an uninterested, sloppy way, people aren’t going to take you seriously and they’re going to think that you’ll have the same sloppy attitude to work, making them lower their expectations of you.

Dress to impress

This is a saying that’s often cringed at these days, but you can’t deny the truth that rings behind it. As much as this does upset people, in order to impress your colleagues, you’ll want to dress in a manner that conveys professionalism and tidiness. If you look good in the workplace, people are going to know that you take yourself seriously and take the time in order to produce things to a high standard, generating more trust and assurance from others in the office.

You’ll boost your confidence

Looking good at work isn’t just about the thoughts and feelings of others though, as a large portion of looking good in the office is all about you. When you dress in clothes that you feel good in, you’ll boost your confidence to new heights and thus feel more capable in your job. Often, when we lack self-esteem, we’ll cower away from bigger tasks and fail to produce work to the highest standard possible, but when beaming with confidence, we’ll have the enthusiasm within us to produce exceptional work that ourselves and our colleagues can be proud of.

It can make you motivated

For offices that lack a strict formal dress code in particular, employees are free to stroll into the office wearing distressed jeans and an oversized jumper, and while these are usually easier to throw together and much more comfortable then a blouse and pencil skirt, they won’t generate productivity like smart, clean clothes. Instead, by looking good at work, you’ll often feel more motivated to do so than if you turn up in sluggish, lounge-worthy clothes.

Others will take you seriously

Nobody is going to take you seriously if you arrive to work in tracksuit bottoms and matted, scruffy hair. In fact, if you constantly arrive at work dressed messily, people are going to assume that you don’t take an interest in what you’re doing. This applies even more so with clients – without looking good in the workplace, it’s likely that they’ll feel weary about you managing their work, and will probably feel more comfortable with someone neater doing it.

Some people believe that the concept of looking good for work is highly conformist, but the debate of looking good for work isn’t suggesting that nobody should be able to express themselves! Simply by making a conscious effort with your appearance in order to look presentable at work, you’ll soon start to notice the difference.