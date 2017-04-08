Huge blaze near Vauxhall station erupts on a building site

What happened?

A major fire has erupted on a building site in Vauxhall as thick clouds of smoke could be seen emerging from the fire near Vauxhall station.

A spokeswoman for London Fire Brigade said there were 34 calls from the public and 20 firefighters were in attendance to tackle the fire.

The fire broke out at a building site on south Lambeth road and was under control within 40 minutes.

Image on social media show the vast plumes of smoke over Vauxhall and this video show the dramatic footage taken by @the_diamondo on twitter:

Massive smoke cloud suddenly appears over Vauxhall Nine Elms this morning. #Vauxhallpic.twitter.com/T5syk6x2rM — Oliver Diamond (@the_diamondo) April 8, 2017

This footage was taken by @OllyBater on twitter:

Fire in a building site near Vauxhall rn. Alarms going off. pic.twitter.com/91sWM3735l — Olly Barter (@OllyBarter) April 8, 2017

The spokeswoman for London Fire Brigade said: “We were called at 9.52am to reports of a fire at South Lambeth Road. Four fire engines from Brixton, Chiswick and Peckham, and 20 firefighters and officers were called to the scene.”

“It was a pile of building insulation which was completely gutted by the fire. The incident was over at 10.35am.”