Grenfell inferno: Police confirm that a faulty Hotpoint fridge freezer is the cause of the fire

Investigators have said Friday, that the fire was caused by a Hotpoint fridge freezer, model number FF175BP which had not been on any product recall, further tests are being conducted on the fridge freezer.

They further said that the buildings cladding and insulation failed safety tests as the insulation was more flammable than the cladding itself, police have revealed.

Hotpoint is working closely with the authorities as the government ordered an immediate examination by experts.

Hotpoint said Friday that anyone with the fridge freezer model numbers FF175BP and FF175BG are to call the emergency number: 0800 316 3826.

Hotpoint said in a statement: “Words cannot express our sorrow at this terrible tragedy.”

“We are addressing this as a matter of utmost urgency and assisting the authorities in any way we can.”

The police have said today that they have seized documents and materials from a “number of organisations.”

Detective Fiona McCormack said: “We are looking at every criminal offence from manslaughter onwards, we are looking at every health and safety and fire safety offence and we are reviewing every company at the moment involved in the building and refurbishment of Grenfell Tower.”