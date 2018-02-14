Government needs to get resources for Border Force right

Here’s why

Welcoming the publication of the Home Affairs Select Committee’s report on the Home Office’s delivery of Brexit, Chairman of the Airport Operators Association Ed Anderson said:

“A secure but welcoming border that facilitates legitimate travel and trade is vital if the UK wants to take full advantage of Global Britain’s potential.

“The Home Affairs Select Committee has rightly identified the impact that Border Force’s inadequate resources are having on their capacity to operate effectively at the UK border, particularly at airports.

“The insufficient Border Force staffing the Committee highlights has a negative impact on visitors’ first experience of the UK. Visitors and returning UK residents regularly face queues in excess of Border Force’s lengthy waiting-time targets.

“The Government needs to get Border Force’s resources and staffing right today so we can begin to reduce current queues and start to prepare for the UK’s future relationship with the EU and the world.”