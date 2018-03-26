'Game-changing': All about the non-stop London-Perth Qantas flight

Find out here

The first direct commercial flight between Australia and the UK touched down in Heathrow Airport last Saturday. Here is what we know about the journey:

Calling the new service a “game-changing route”, the flag carrier’s Chief Executive Alan Joyce told media how earliest Qantas flights on the same “kangaroo route” would take four days with seven stops.

Australian airline Qantas, Flight QF9, completed its 14,498km journey from Perth in just over 17 hours.

The inaugural trip took off with more than 200 passengers and 16 crew members.

It is twice as fuel-efficient as the Boeing 747, has lower cabin noise, improved air quality and technology to reduce turbulence.

QF9 flew over the Indian Ocean, then passed Oman, Iran, Turkey, Romania, Hungary, Austria, Germany, Belgium before landing at London’s Heathrow Airport.

Carrying 236 passengers, the Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner Qantas uses for the route has a smaller capacity than the 484 seats it has on the Airbus A380, a comparable aircraft.

To boost passenger comfort, Qantas has designed its menu with “poke bowls as well as home style comfort food”. Not just that, all passengers can choose their meal online up to 12 hours before departure.

There are two self-service bars on the new long-haul flight stocked with snacks.