Furious SNP MPs walk out of parliament

Here’s what happened

Today’s parliament session was plunged into chaos after the entire SNP party walked out in support of Westminster leader Ian Blackford, over what he called a “power grab” by Westminster.

Speaker John Bercow told Blackford “in light of the persistent and repeated refusal of the Right Honourable gentleman to resume his seat when so instructed” he was banning him for the rest of the day.

Blackford later told the BBC: “Scotland’s voice has not been heard… that’s a democratic outrage,” he said. “I asked the Prime Minister to bring in emergency legislation so we can have a proper debate… and the Speaker refused to allow a division, which I rightly called for.

#“I have a duty… to stand up against betrayal against Scottish people and the power grab that has taken place,” Blackford added. “Where is the respect to the Scottish people?”

“This is a constitutional crisis - we will take them on. I am not prepared to sit back and see powers taken from Scottish parliament.”