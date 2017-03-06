Former Tesco finance chief in new role

Take a look at the new appointment

A former finance chief of Tesco is taking control of some of Britain’s restaurant chains.

Laurie McIlwee, quit from his Tesco role in 2014 after he had a falling out with its then chief executive.

McIlwee has become executive chairman for the company which owns Ed’s Easy Diner, Giraffe and Harry Ramsden’s.

McIlwee’s role within the Boparan Restaurant Group is understood to have come to light internally in the last few days.

This new move sees Mcllwee join up with Ranjit Boparan, who is the wealthy entrepreneur in control of 2 Sisters Food Group.

The new appointment also means Mcllwee will be reunited with the Giraffe restaurant chain.

Boparan bought up the chain after it had been poorly run by Tesco, he also bought up Ed’s Easy Diner, bringing it out of administration.

